Prep basketball: Kite leads fourth-quarter surge as Anniston downs White Plains

White Plains’ boys led in the second quarter of their area game at Anniston on Tuesday and stood within one point of the Bulldogs late in the third quarter.
Then White Plains coach Chris Randall saw a familiar look from Anniston’s Antonio Kite.
“Antonio, he had that look in his eye like he was going to take the game over,” Randall said.
Kite finished off a 29-point performance, and Anniston’s fourth-quarter surge keyed a 62-54 victory in area play.
The Bulldogs upped to 7-0, answering an area rival’s challenge after beating J.D. Davison-led Calhoun on the road Saturday.
“It was a really difficult game, no matter who you play, coming off of a game like we played last Saturday,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “To come out on a one-day prep to get ready for Coach Randall and all of the things they do offensively and the way they packed it in defensively, it makes it hard.”
Having Kite on one’s team makes it hard for an opponent.
With Anniston leading 39-38, the junior and two-time all-state guard made one of his signature change-of-hand drives to end the third quarter. He made another one early in the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs began to surge.
Kite’s two free throws made it 51-45, Anniston.
Scoring partner Malcolm Carlisle took it from there with a layup and free throw off of a White Plains turnover and dunk the next trip down to give the Bulldogs one of two 12-point leads in the fourth quarter, 60-48.
Carlisle finished with 16 points.
“We started playing better defense,” Kite said. “We started getting more steals, and that helps with our offense, getting fast breaks and getting a lot of dunks. That helps us get our energy up.”
A highlight-reel play by Kite has a way of accomplishing the same thing.
“He sort of paced us all night long, to tell you the truth,” Brown said. “He was very aggressive, getting to the rim, and he didn’t settle for jump shots. He actually posted up a lot tonight.”
White Plains (6-3) gave challenge in the second and third quarters. Down 15-2 after one quarter, the Wildcats posted a 24-point second quarter and went into halftime tied with Anniston, 26-26.
“I felt like, in the first quarter, we were playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” Randall said. “We attacked a lot better.
“Instead of beating the press and just holding it and getting set up, we talked about beating their press and attacking.”
Led by Quin Wilson’s 18 points and 12 from Jacob Wheeler, the Wildcats held serve in the third quarter.
Then Kite got that look in his eye.
“We didn’t do a good enough job of getting the ball out of his hands,” Randall said. “We knew what we were supposed to do, but we were a half a step late. We didn’t really trust it, and it cost us, and he just made play after play.
“That’s why he’s a special player.”
Girls game
Anniston 83, White Plains 29: Playing their first game in two weeks because of COVID-19-related forfeits from Munford and Sylacauga, Anniston got 23 points from Allasha Dudley, 18 from Serena Hardy, 16 from Asia Barclay and 14 from Shi Jackson and dominated.
“I’m glad to get a win,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “We hadn’t played in two weeks, so it was good to get out on the court and play.”
Lily Ponder scored 16 points to pace White Plains.
“We competed the whole time, and I appreciate that,” White Plains coach Matt Ford said. “My girls, we’ve got to get better at basketball.
“That’s a really good program with a really, really good coach and really, really good players and a really, really good team.”