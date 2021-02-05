Prep basketball: Kite ignites in third quarter, leads Anniston to win on senior night

Antonio Kite gave up his starting role for a senior on Anniston’s senior night Friday, then he made up for lost time.
Kite’s 20-point third quarter put him well on his way to a 28-point night, and Malcolm Carlisle added 18 as the Bulldogs held off Lincoln 89-87 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Anniston (21-5), Class 4A’s second-ranked team in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, will play host to the Cleburne County-Munford winner in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. Area 9 tournament opener. The winner will play the White Plains-Handley winner Friday and advance to the sub-regional.
Kite, Anniston’s two-time all-state guard, wants to see improvement as the Bulldogs prepare.
“Coach said he feels good, but I don’t feel good,” he said. “I feel like we’ve got a lack of effort and seeing that we’re not on the same page.
“We’ve got to come to practice and go to work and get better.”
Lincoln plays host to Moody in the 5A, Area 11 opener on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will face the Alexandria-St. Clair County winner on Friday and earn a sub-regional spot.
Kite earned the right to challenge his teammates by volunteering his starting spot Friday. Anniston has a senior-night tradition of starting seniors, and Kite, a junior, sat through the first quarter so Taishun Hall could start.
“It shows that he’s a team guy, to say, ‘Hey, coach, he can go in for me,’” Anniston coach Torry Brown said.
Kite said sitting for a teammate “wasn’t hard at all.”
“I like watching my teammates hoop,” he said. “When they hoop, it makes me better.”
Hall, whose high school career started at Cleburne County then detoured to Sacred Heart, finished with four points. He transferred to Anniston this year, after Sacred Heart dropped varsity sports.
Kite saw on-and-off action in the second quarter. Carlisle’s 11 first-half points helped to float the Bulldogs, who led 42-38 at the break.
Brown unleashed Kite’s full force in the third quarter, assigning him to defend Lincoln’s Brian Garrett. Garrett, who scored 33 points against Anniston in their previous meeting, scored 13 in both halves, but defensive focus helped Kite’s offensive game ignite.
Kite scored 20 of Anniston’s 29 third-quarter points. He hit one 3-pointer then capped his barrage with an old-fashioned 3-point play.
“We threw the challenge out there at halftime, who wants to guard him?” Brown said. “He took on that challenge in the third quarter, and he did it on both ends.”
Anniston got out to a 71-54 lead in the third quarter and led 80-68 at quarter’s end, but Lincoln rallied. Garrett’s 3-pointer plus Jai Tanner’s old-fashioned 3-point play cut Anniston’s lead to 88-84 inside the final minute.
Mark Toyer hit the first of two free throws to make it 89-84 with 13.4 seconds left, but a Jayden Woods trey brought the Golden Bears within 89-87 with a timeout at 3.5 seconds.
After the timeout, Anniston got the ball in and advanced over midcourt, but a steal gave Garrett the chance for a desperation heave at the buzzer. It hit the top of the backboard on the Lincoln end.
Tanner added 22 points to go with Garrett’s 26, and Woods added 14.
“I was proud of the way our guys hung around,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “We didn’t compete very hard last night, but we did tonight.
“It was a good game to end on and go into the playoffs.”