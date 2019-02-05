Even playing with three first-half fouls, Anniston’s Antonio Kite managed to put his stamp on the Bulldogs’ 77-42 victory over Cleburne County in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Area 9 boys basketball tournament.
The freshman phenom scored 14 first-quarter points to set the tone for Anniston’s dominating win.
“He had 14 points in the first quarter? Wow! Man, I knew he had some points, but I didn’t know he had that many,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said after hearing Kite’s stats following the game. “He had three fouls in the first half, him and Kwame Milton, who are two of our top scorers, so anytime they get in foul trouble, it’s tough.”
Kite’s play helped the Bulldogs out to a 21-9 lead at the end of one period, but with Kite sitting in the second, Cleburne County clawed its way back, managing to cut the deficit to seven late in the second before a William Fairley 3-pointer got the Anniston lead back to 34-24 at halftime.
With Kite back on the floor, and some more help from Fairley, Anniston romped in the second half to reach the finals of the area tournament.
Fairley scored 10 in the third period to help the Bulldogs pull away quickly, and Kite added seven more.
Anniston cruised the rest of the way, ending Cleburne County’s season and setting up a showdown with Talladega on Thursday night for the right to host a sub-regional game.
Kite finished with 23, Ladreka Hall scored 14 points and racked up six rebounds and seven steals, and Fairley finished with 13.
Chase Smith led the Tigers with 12, while Arcavius Brown chipped in 10.
Talladega 58, Lincoln 50: After Talladega gave up a 15-point second quarter lead Tuesday, it looked like Tigers might not regroup in time to beat the Bears for the fourth time this season and advance to the 4A, Area 9 finals.
Lincoln closed the second quarter and opened the third on an extended 25-4 run to erase the Talladega lead, even gaining as much as a six-point lead in the process.
Then, a personal 6-0 run from Talladega's Kobe Simmons in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers back the lead, and all the momentum.
For his second and third baskets of the run, Simmons made a layup, got fouled, missed the free throw, but got the offensive rebound and scored again, giving Talladega back the lead that they were careful not to give up again.
“It shocked me for a little bit,” Simmons said of giving up the lead. “This is our fourth time playing them, and every time we played them we beat them by 20. We fought through it and played team ball, and it was a great win.”
Talladega closed out Lincoln for a 58-50 win. Simmons scored 13 points, while JeQuerius Wilson netted 14.
Lincoln's Trebian Garrett scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Lincoln closed out their 2018-19 campaign.
Talladega moves on to face Anniston on Thursday night for the Area 9 championship.