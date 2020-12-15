Prep basketball: JSU commit Alexander sinks game-ending shot as CCHS tops Piedmont in OT

PIEDMONT — Slade Alexander followed big news for his football future with a big basketball shot Tuesday.
The newly minted Jacksonville State University football commit hit a 12-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer, and Cherokee County outlasted Piedmont 58-57 in overtime.
The shot gave the Warriors a sweep of the hastily arranged boy-girl doubleheader, one of two substitute games in as many nights for Piedmont. Cherokee County’s girls won 77-44 earlier Tuesday.
Alexander, Cherokee County’s quarterback in football, became the basketball team’s go-to guy after the Warriors called timeout, with 8.4 seconds to play in overtime.
“My coach, at the last timeout, he believed in me, and I just had to make it happen,” Alexander said.
The final play didn’t go as designed, but the ball wound up in the intended hands. Alexander caught the ball on the right side, dribbled in, backed down the defender then jumped, spun and swished the shot.
The shot touched off a wild celebration as Alexander and his teammates ran to the opposite end of the court.
“Any time he gets the ball, if he’s feeling it, it’s a pretty good look,” Cherokee County coach Caleb Hayes said. “If he gets it around the paint, he’s pretty tough around the rim.”
The shot marked the last of Alexander’s 12 points, and his clutch bucket came five days after he announced his commitment to JSU via social media.
“B-L-E-S-S-E-D is all I can say,” said his Dec. 10 tweet, in association with a picture of him in a No. 10 JSU jersey. “Truly grateful for this opportunity. Let’s goooooo.”
This comes after Alexandria’s injury-shortened senior season for Cherokee County. He had offers from Division II and D-III teams, including Cumberland, Huntingdon, Birmingham Southern, among others.
“I’ve always told my mom, I just need that one school to believe in me,” he said. “I’m just glad JSU did, and I went with it.”
Cherokee County (6-5) also got five 3-pointers and 25 total points from Conner Elrod.
For Piedmont (2-2), Tuesday marked another day, another fill-in opponent. The Bulldogs were to play Saks and Ohatchee on Monday and Tuesday, but the Calhoun County Board of Education switched to all-virtual instruction and no extra-curricular activities through Jan. 1.
Gadsden City, a 7A program, beat Piedmont 76-58 on Monday, after the Bulldogs rallied from a 26-point deficit to within five. Cherokee County, Piedmont’s 4A neighbor to the north, pushed the Bulldogs into overtime.
Piedmont also went without two starters. Seniors Sean Smith and Jakari Foster departed Tuesday for Mobile. They’re among 10 players from Calhoun County selected to play in Friday’s Alabama North-South All-Star football game.
It meant more playing time for Cassius Fairs, who became Elrod’s defender in the late stages. Elrod had nine points on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime.
What did the Bulldogs get from their two replacement games?
“It’s good competition,” Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam said. “Any time you play those two teams that we played, Gadsden City and Cherokee County, two quality games, you’re going to get better.”
Piedmont had the ball after a timeout with 33.4 seconds left in regulation and the game tied 52-52, but officials whistled Alex Odam for a pushoff on the inbounds pass.
After Cherokee County’s timeout with 3.3 ticks on the clock, Elrod missed a jumper, and the game went into overtime.
Piedmont had the ball and a 57-56 lead with 23.7 seconds left in overtime, but Odam lost control after dribbling up court then attempting to dribble across the lane.
It was a tough finish for Odam, an All-Calhoun County player who led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Piedmont also got 13 points from Luke Bussey.
The Bulldogs missed 11 of 24 free throws and were 3-for-6 in overtime.
“Turnovers and free throws,” Jonathan Odam said. “You’ve got to make free throws. We missed 10 or 12, I know at least 10. If we make free throws, we’re not in that position.”
Girls
Cherokee County 77, Piedmont 44: Cherokee County’s press, traps and 3-pointers helped the Warriors get out to a 32-12 lead after one quarter, and they held serve the rest of the way.
Audrey Green tied Karli Perry to lead Cherokee County (8-1) with 21 points, including 13 in the first quarter. Green hit five of the Warriors’ 11 3-pointers, and Perry hit four.
“One of our biggest strengths is our speed and our quick hands,” Cherokee County coach Leah Nelson said. “If we can use that against a team with our press, then I feel like we’ve got a good chance to create a lot of turnovers.”
Piedmont’s brightest spot continues to be freshman Ava Pope, who led the Bulldogs (3-3) with 17 points. She’s scored 87 points in the Bulldogs’ past five games.
“Ava has really figured out that she is the scorer of the team,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “She’s a shooter, and Ava can shoot off the dribble.
“She knows that she has LeLe (Ridley) and Z’Hayla (Walker) to rebound for her when she puts it up. She knows that, ‘I’m going to shoot, and I’m going to trust my post players to put it back up.”
Piedmont also got 12 points from LeLe Ridley.