Tommy Miller has coached boys and girls basketball teams, first at Pleasant Valley and, for more than 30 years, at Jacksonville Christian. Friday at Talladega, his boys team defeated Alabama School for the Deaf 78-32 and handed Miller his 950th combined career coaching victory. Eli Fair, Kobe Messer and Chase Vinson each scored 16 points for the Thunder and Nash Messer had 12 points. Vinson added 13 rebounds for a double-double. Now 5-0, the JCA boys host Alexandria on Monday.
Champions Sports Academy girls tournament
Ohatchee 46, White Plains 28: Free throws still need polishing but Ohatchee played solid defense in its first game of the new basketball season. The contest Saturday opened the annual Champions Sports Academy Thanksgiving tournament for girls. The Indians held White Plains to single-digit points in each quarter but struggled to an 8 of 22 effort from the charity stripe. Junior Tori Vice netted 21 points for Ohatchee. Freshman Jorda Crook contributed 10 points. Kaylee Johnson led White Plains with seven points and Adriana Sotelo had six points on two 3-point baskets.
Ohatchee tangles with Handley in the championship bracket Monday at 3 p.m. White Plains (2-2) takes on Pleasant Valley at noon Monday.
Alexandria 41, Pleasant Valley 38: Alexandria led 22-17 at halftime. The Valley Cubs never lost the lead in the second half but never pulled away either. The Cubs benefitted from balanced scoring. Ashley Phillips, Kameron Simpson and Jordyn Walker each scored nine points for Alexandria and TyShica Woodgett added eight points. For Pleasant Valley, senior Emma Hood led all scorers with 19 points. Karmyn Sparks added 10 points for the Raiders.
Alexandria (2-0) meets Cherokee County in the winner’s bracket Monday at 4:30 p.m. Pleasant Valley (1-3) plays White Plains in a consolation bracket game Monday at noon.
Spring Garden 88, Lincoln 17: Spring Garden opened its season in mid-season form. Nine players dressed for the Panthers and all nine scored. Seventh-grader Ace Austin led with 27 points. Sophomore Neely Welsh and freshman Kayley Kirk each tallied 15 points for Spring Garden. Sarah Kate McKay added eight points and Breanna Rogers seven points for the victors. Jayla Morris led Lincoln with 11 points.
Spring Garden advances to play Gadsden City at 6 p.m. Monday. Lincoln plays Coosa Christian in the consolation bracket Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Regular season
Jacksonville Christian 57, Ala. School f/t Deaf 30: At Talladega on Friday, the JCA girls got double-figure scoring from three players in defeating the Silent Warriors. Mia Morales scored 15 points, Kylie Cupp 14 and Rebekah Carter 11. Elizabeth Goss led in rebounds and steals with 10 of each. Cupp had eight boards and Carter six.