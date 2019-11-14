The Jacksonville Christian girls basketball team opened its season with a resounding 57-22 home victory over Gaylesville on Thursday.
The Thunder led 23-14 at halftime. Senior guard Kylie Cup topped JCA in scoring with 20 points and added seven rebounds. Mia Morales tossed in 19 points. Rebekah Carter had eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Krymson Clay contributed six points and five boards. Elizabeth Goss had three points and four rebounds and Karli Barnwell one point and two rebounds.
Jacksonville Christian plays at Valley Head tonight.
Jacksonville Christian boys 86, Gaylesville 30: Jacksonville Christian dressed 10 players in its season-opening game and all 10 scored as the Thunder overwhelmed visiting Gaylesville.
Chase Vinson and Jonathan Carter each contributed a double-double to the victory. Vinson had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Carter scored 16 points and pulled down 10 boards. Kobe Messer had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Eli Fair, Nash Messer and Brady Shaddix each scored nine points. Shaddix, the point guard, added seven assists, eight rebounds and Messer had six rebounds and three steals.
JCA travels to Valley Head for a game against the Tigers tonight.