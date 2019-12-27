Prep basketball: JCA girls, Ragland boys win Holiday Classic titles

JACKSONVILLE — Coach Katy Miller Bryant’s Jacksonville Christian girls didn’t win last year’s annual JCA Holiday Classic championship. As a matter of fact, the girls didn’t even play in the championship game after Gaylesville upset them in the opening round. This year, they wanted more, and more came in the form of a 58-42 championship-game victory over Ragland.
“These girls want to win and they’re learning what it takes to win,” Bryant said after the Thunder improved 8-4 on the season.
“My biggest thing now is they’ve just got to believe what I’m telling them, trust running the right plays,” Bryant added. “We don’t have the most experience so they’ve got to trust what I’m coaching because it’s not natural to them.”
In the boys title game, Ragland downed Jacksonville Christian 73-68. It was the second Holiday Classic title for coach Andy Eden’s boys in as many years.
Momentum came in waves in the girls game. JCA held a slim 15-14 lead three minutes into the second quarter. A three-point play by Elizabeth Goss gave her team a little breathing room. Back-to-back baskets by Kylie Cupp made it 22-16 with 2:43 left in the first half. Ragland cut that to 22-19 with 2:02 on the clock when Aubrey Ball made a free throw after an earlier fast-break basket by Campbell Adams.
The Thunder closed the second quarter with a 9-0 run fueled by a mid-range basket by Goss, a 3-point bucket by Karli Barnwell and two baskets from close range by Hannah Clayton.
Down 31-19 at halftime, Ragland outgunned JCA 16-12 in the third quarter, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Ball and five points by Sammie Day-Jones. Day-Jones had two baskets and Adams one in a brief six-point surge by the Purple Devils early in the fourth quarter.
Beginning with an offensive rebound and put-back by Barnwell, a 5-foot-1 eighth-grader, the Thunder outscored Ragland 11-1 over the last 5:42 of play. Mia Morales drilled a 3-pointer and a long 2-point shot, Cupp converted three free throws and Kara Grace one free throw.
Morales scored 20 points in a breakout performance.
“Mia’s one of the best shooters in the county if we can get her to believe she is,” Bryant said.
Morales also pulled down seven rebounds and made three steals. Cupp finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Barnwell and Clayton scored seven points apiece. Barnwell added eight rebounds and two steals while Clayton had five rebounds. Goss ended with five points and 11 boards. Rebekah Carter had six points and seven rebounds. Krymson Clay added three points and three rebounds.
“They all have good shots in practice but it’s different when you get game speed. I’m thankful that the last two games we’ve gotten them in and they’ve gotten to experience that game speed,” Bryant said. “Hopefully, when it matters that will help.”
Adams led Ragland with 12 points. Day-Jones had 11 points, nine in the second half. Ball scored seven points and Cadence Buchanan had five points.
Ragland 73, Jacksonville Christian 68 (boys championship): Jacksonville Christian started strong. Sparked by two 3-point baskets and a 2-pointer by Nash Meser and two 3-pointers from point guard Brady Shaddix, the Thunder led 20-9 and had the ball with 45 seconds left in the first quarter. When the quarter ended, JCA still led 20-12.
Four minutes later, the Purple Devils’ superior quickness had begun to take its toll. A mid-range jumper by Sloan Phillips made it 25-24 Ragland. A three-point play by Kobe Messer got the Thunder its final lead at 27-25. At halftime, JCA trailed 33-29. It could have been worse as Ragland was just 5 of 15 at the free throw line during the first half.
Midway through the third quarter, the Thunder trailed 47-33. A trey by Shaddix started a 12-0 run. Nathaniel Kelley scored from the paint twice in the final minute to push Ragland up 51-45 when the third period ended.
In the final two minutes, JCA whittled a 69-55 deficit to 73-68. Chase Vinson had nine of his 18 points in that spurt. Vinson added 12 rebounds for a double-double. Shaddix finished with 13 points and five assists. Nash Messer and Kobe Messer each scored 12 points. Kobe had eight rebounds and Nash three. Eli Fair scored seven points and collected seven rebounds. Jonathan Carter had four points and Tanner Wilson scored two points. Tavian Alexander didn’t score but pulled down four rebounds.
Sloan Phillips’ 22 points was best for Ragland. Point guard C.J. Lawler had 20 points, 10 in the fourth. Kelley finished with 15 points. Josh Phillips had seven points and Elijah Ball had six points.
Jacksonville Christian (10-4) will host Mount Zion (Ga.) on Monday. Ragland, now 11-1 but getting no love in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s rankings, returns to Jacksonville for a regular-season game Friday. After winning last year’s Holiday Classic title, the Purple Devils came back to Jacksonville and lost 63-52 a week later.