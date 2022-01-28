Prep basketball: Jacob Welsh leads Spring Garden boys past Weaver

SPRING GARDEN — Weaver’s boys tasked Spring Garden for a quarter Friday, then got stuck in the Panthers’ traps and on big man Jacob Welsh’s back.
Welsh scored all 18 of his points while helping Spring Garden build a 30-point lead by third quarter’s end, and the Panthers rolled to an 83-46 victory at home.
Spring Garden (16-6) also got 14 points from Andrew Floyd, 13 from John Welsh and 11 from Cooper Austin while scoring its sixth consecutive victory.
Weaver (12-7) got off to a promising start. The Bearcats mounted a 10-0 run in the first quarter, including 3-point buckets from Dawson Brooks and Kendarrius McGregor.
Kohl Perry, who led Weaver with 12 points, also scored in the run. McGregor finished with 10 points.
The run put Weaver up 12-6.
“We were doing some things well,” Weaver coach Beau Winn said. “Hats off to them. They really turned it up in the second quarter, when they started pressing us.”
The combination of Spring Garden’s traps and Welsh operating in the paint took hold. After falling behind 12-6, the Panthers scored 25 of the next 29 points.
Pressing and trapping have become Spring Garden’s changeup. It helped Spring Garden rally from a seven-point deficit to beat Cherokee County in their county final.
“That’s kind of been our switch,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “You look for something that sparks you. A couple of weeks ago, we had to use our press, and man, it’s working well for us.
“I don’t know if it’s the press or the energy that it brings. … I don’t want to use it all the time and get complacent. I want it to keep being a spark for us.”
Jacob Welsh brought another spark.
The 6-foot-5 freshman, who grew three inches from his eighth-grade season, punished Weaver when the Bearcats extended out on Spring Garden’s 3-point shooters.
“When they would guard the guards, I would try to post up,” he said. “It made me get open, and they would always play behind me.”
Jacob Welsh scored on three consecutive possessions during Spring Garden’s run to take control of the game.
He added eight points in the third quarter, which saw the Panthers bulge out to a 58-28 lead.
“He’s come a long way,” Austin said. “He’s a freshman. He and his twin brother have their nights.
“One night, it’s John. Today it was Jake. … He played like a big guy, and that’s what we’ve been challenging him to do.”
Jacob Welsh also finished with a team-best seven rebounds and four blocks.
His bringing the pain in the lane and the press helped Spring Garden to get more open looks behind the 3-point arc. Cooper Austin, John Welsh, Floyd, Andrew Bates, Chapel Pope and Chaz Pope combined to hit 12 of 31 3-point attempts.
The Panthers were 12-for-35 overall.
“Cooper is starting to see a lot of box-and-one tonight and a double team here and there,” RIcky Austin said. “Jake and John are doing a really good job of wanting the ball and understanding, hey, this is the next step that’s got to happen for us to be successful.”