Prep basketball: Jacksonville uses 3-ball to roll past Cherokee County

CENTRE — Cade Phillips’ grin as he backpedaled down the court solved a mystery Friday.
No, Jacksonville’s center didn’t call “bank” when he smacked home a 3-pointer early in the third quarter of the Golden Eagles’ 87-57 rout of Cherokee County.
“I was trailing the fast break, so I stepped into it with a little bit more umph behind it, I guess,” Phillips said with a chuckle. “I got lucky with that one, but our shots were falling tonight.
“Mine was luck, but everybody else’s was pure work they put in.”
To cap off a big week for Jacksonville basketball, the Golden Eagles mostly swished 14 of 26 3-point shots. They took off and left Cherokee County on a night when the Warriors made 11 of 27 from beyond the arc.
John Broom sank three of four 3-point shots en route to a game-high 23 points. Julian “Juice” Hill got it started with two quick treys in the first quarter and went 5-for-9 en route to 17 points.
Phillips banked home his one make from beyond the arc on a 13-point night, and seven Golden Eagles made at least one 3-pointer. Devin Barksdale went 2-for-4 as Jacksonville improved to 11-4.
It was a classic case of results finally matching work.
“When we came in, I wanted to establish the up tempo, get the ball out,” first-year Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. “That’s what modern basketball is going to. You see it every day.
“Kids enjoy it, and we work at it. We shoot a ton during PE and practice. It’s not like this is coming just out of the blue and we just got hot.”
In fact, call Jacksonville the hottest thing in Calhoun County basketball. Ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, the Golden Eagles got the top seed for the county tournament in Wednesday’s vote of county coaches.
The county tournament starts Jan. 14 in Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. The top four seeds get byes into the quarterfinals of the 14-team tourney, and Jacksonville opens Jan. 18 against the Weaver-Faith Christian winner.
Jacksonville got the top seed over the usual powers. Oxford, which has won the past three county tournaments, was No. 2. Anniston, the reigning 4A state champion, took No. 3, and Alexandria was No. 4.
Add the Golden Eagles’ area games with Ashville and Etowah on Tuesday and Thursday and a matchup with Anniston on Jan. 14, and they have the county’s attention.
“We’re excited,” Broom said. “I’m not going to lie. We’re really hyped about finishing up area and going into the county tournament.
“We just want to see how good we can do.”
Morrow wants the Golden Eagles to focus less on garnering the county’s No. 1 seed and more on talk surrounding it.
“We’ve got to outwork people,” he said. “A lot of people believe we got that just off of our roster and not what we’re doing on the floor.”
Jacksonville had its full roster Friday, something that hasn’t always been true this season. They started without six football players who had yet to complete their playoff run. Q. Long battled injury. He and Jae-Taj Morris missed time with an illness, including Jacksonville’s 81-78 victory at Etowah on Tuesday.
Morrow trotted out a starting lineup with Phillips, Broom, Hill and twins Caden and Cam Johnson then rotated a second group that included Barksdale, big man Ethan Duke and three all-county football players … Long, Morris and Jacoby Zackery.
“One through 12, we’re solid,” Morrow said. “Go 13, and I don’t feel like there’s a letdown.
“They’re different. They’re not as long, but they’re just as athletic and play just as hard.”
With all of that as a backdrop, Jacksonville went to Centre on Friday and hit center, time and again. The Golden Eagles hit 53 percent of their 3-pointers, nearly matching their 55 percent overall shooting percentage (31-for-56).
It didn’t matter that Cherokee County’s Jackson Amos matched Hill’s five 3-pointers, seemingly hitting a couple from nearby Weiss Lake en route to 17 points. Landon Caldwell hit three of six from behind the arc, but the Warriors couldn’t keep pace.
Morrow kept trotting athletes onto the floor, and the Golden Eagles kept bombing and even banking their golden arches home.
“I love playing on this team when we get hot like this,” Hill said. “It’s hard to turn it off. … The whole team is confident. We know what we can do when we get hot like that.”
Girls game postponed: With Jacksonville’s girls’ team on quarantine, there was no boy-girl doubleheader Friday.