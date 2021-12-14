You have permission to edit this article.
Prep basketball: Jacksonville sweeps Saks

JACKSONVILLE — Caden Johnson paced four Jacksonville players in double figures with 15 points, and Jacksonville beat Saks 74-42 on Monday.

Jacksonville's other top performers:

—John Broom: 12 points.

—Cade Phillips, 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks.

—Devin Barksdale, 10 points, five rebounds.

Saks' top performers:

—Connor Martin, 13 points, four rebounds.

—Jalen McCants, eight points.

Girls

Jacksonville 44, Saks 16: Jacksonville held Saks to six field goals and forced 34 turnovers en route to the victory.

Jacksonville's top performers:

—Amarie Curry: 14 points, nine rebounds.

—Ashley Grant: 12 points, nine steals.

—DeAsia Prothro: eight points, eight rebounds, five steals.

Saks' top perfomers:

Keilynn Williams: six points, five rebounds.

