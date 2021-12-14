Prep basketball: Jacksonville sweeps Saks

JACKSONVILLE — Caden Johnson paced four Jacksonville players in double figures with 15 points, and Jacksonville beat Saks 74-42 on Monday.
Jacksonville's other top performers:
—John Broom: 12 points.
—Cade Phillips, 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks.
—Devin Barksdale, 10 points, five rebounds.
Saks' top performers:
—Connor Martin, 13 points, four rebounds.
—Jalen McCants, eight points.
Girls
Jacksonville 44, Saks 16: Jacksonville held Saks to six field goals and forced 34 turnovers en route to the victory.
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Amarie Curry: 14 points, nine rebounds.
—Ashley Grant: 12 points, nine steals.
—DeAsia Prothro: eight points, eight rebounds, five steals.
Saks' top perfomers:
—Keilynn Williams: six points, five rebounds.