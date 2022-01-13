Prep basketball: Jacksonville sweeps Etowah

Strong performances from John Broom and Cade Phillips helped Jacksonville’s boys basketball team cruise past Etowah 97-56 on Thursday.
Broom made 11 of 14 shoots from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range to lead the Golden Eagles with 28 points. He added six assists and two steals.
Phillips recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also had six assists and four blocks.
Jacksonville scored at least 22 points in each quarter.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Caden Johnson, 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals
—Q. Long, 15 points, five rebounds, two steals
—Camren Johnson, nine points, two steals
—Devin Barksdale, seven points, four rebounds, three assists
Girls
Jacksonville 40, Etowah 31: DeAsia Prothro scored nine points, grabbed 11 boards and made five steals to lead the Golden Eagles past Etowah.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Amarie Curry, 11 points, four rebounds, three steals
—Ashley Grant, nine points, three assists, three steals
—Halaina Lozano, six points
—Alexis Phillips, five points, six rebounds