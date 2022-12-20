 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Jacksonville sweeps Cleburne County

jacksonville v escambia co - state championship 006 tw.jpg

Jacksonville's Caden Johnson goes up for a dunk against Escambia County in the AHSAA Boy’s 4A State Championship at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Friday, March 4, 2022. He passed 1,000 career points against Cleburne County on Tuesday.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Caden Johnson passed a career milestone as Jacksonville’s boys beat Cleburne County 84-47 on Tuesday.

The senior passed 1,000 career points with a bucket at 3:45 of the second quarter, according to Golden Eagle Media. He was recognized for the achievement with a commemorative ball.