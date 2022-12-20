Prep basketball: Jacksonville sweeps Cleburne County

JACKSONVILLE — Caden Johnson passed a career milestone as Jacksonville’s boys beat Cleburne County 84-47 on Tuesday.
The senior passed 1,000 career points with a bucket at 3:45 of the second quarter, according to Golden Eagle Media. He was recognized for the achievement with a commemorative ball.
Johnson went on to score 18 points, one point shy of twin Cam Johnson’s game-high 19 points. Caden Johnson also had five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—John Broom, 17 points, seven rebounds.
—Jalik Long, 14 points, 4-for-6 on 3-pointers.
—Devin Barksdale, eight points, six steals, four assists.
Top performers for Cleburne County:
—Jacob Cavender, 14 points.
—Nathan Adams, 10 points.
Jacksonville 53, Cleburne County 33: Ashley Grant hit seven of 14 3-point shots en route to a game-high 23 points as Jacksonville’s girls prevailed.
She also had four steals and six rebounds.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Ontarriah Braxton, 15 points.
—DeAsia Prothro, eight points, eight steals, five rebounds.
Top performers for Cleburne County:
—Hannah Turley, 11 points, three blocks, five rebounds.
—Navaeh Williams, 10 points, seven rebounds.
—Glorianna Brown, 10 points, six rebounds.