 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Jacksonville, Saks, JCA victorious

Basketball teaser
File photo

TALLADEGA — Devin Barksdale returned to action from an ankle sprain and hit three of five 3-point shots to help propel Jacksonville’s Class 4A top-ranked boys to an 87-69 victory at Talladega on Thursday.

Barksdale finished with 12 points.