Prep basketball: Jacksonville, Saks, JCA victorious

TALLADEGA — Devin Barksdale returned to action from an ankle sprain and hit three of five 3-point shots to help propel Jacksonville’s Class 4A top-ranked boys to an 87-69 victory at Talladega on Thursday.
Barksdale finished with 12 points.
Other top performers for Jacksonville (7-2):
—John Broom, 26 points, five steals, four assists, five rebounds.
—Caden Johnson, 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals.
—Cam Johnson, 16 points, four rebounds, two steals.
Top performers for Talladega:
—Najeh Swain, 18 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks.
—Jaden Townsel, 16 points, five rebounds.
—Dontavious Cochran, 15 points.
—Terrance Swain, 10 points, 14 rebounds.
Saks 61, Wellborn 33: Chastain Smith scored 10 of his game-high 16 points in the third quarter, and Saks downed Wellborn.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Jakari Streeter, 13 points.
—Anthony Bothwell, 10 points.
Top performers for Wellborn:
—Avery Odom, seven points.
—Ethan Tidwell, six points.
Jacksonville Christian 84, Gaylesville 65: Ethan Fair scored 21 points with five rebounds and three assists, and Jacksonville Christian won in area play on Thursday.
Other top performers for JCA (7-3, 2-2 area):
—Jordan Garner, 18 points, nine rebounds.
—Cooper Bates, 11 points, four rebounds.
—Tyler Doggrell, 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists.
Talladega 39, Jacksonville 29: DeAsia Prothro scored 12 points, but Jacksonville’s girls committed 29 turnovers and fell to Talladega. Prothro also finished with eight rebounds.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
Ontarriah Braxton, six points, five rebounds, four steals.
Talladega’s top performers:
—Trinity Webb, 17 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two blocks.
—Houston Goins, nine points, six steals.