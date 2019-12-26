Prep basketball: Jacksonville, Piedmont win openers in Glencoe Holiday Shootout

Jacksonville’s boys basketball team opened the Glencoe Holiday Shootout with a 68-37 win over Cedar Bluff on Thursday.
The Golden Eagles made 28 of 50 shots (56 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Tigers 37-19.
Jacksonville will play Fort Payne today at 3 p.m.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kyre’ Maynor, 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists
—Omarion Adams, 13 points, three steals
—Luke Jackson, 11 points, five rebounds
—Yessman Green, nine points
—Donavon McCain, seven points, seven rebounds
Piedmont 64, Casey County (Ky.) 59: Piedmont built a 19-7 lead after one quarter and held on to win its opening game in the Glencoe Holiday Shootout.
Piedmont will play Lincoln, a 71-68 winner over Alexandria, today at 6 p.m.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Silas Thompson, 28 points, 15 rebounds
—Alex Odam, 25 points