Prep basketball: Jacksonville girls open season with win over Faith

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s crowd brought its gym to life Thursday during the Golden Eagles’ season opener, and Jacksonville’s girls basketball team did the rest, earning a 44-23 victory over the Faith Christian Lions.
After only leading by one point at the end of the first quarter, the Golden Eagles scored 11 straight points to start the second quarter and led 19-8 at halftime.
Jacksonville continued to outscore the Lions in the second half, as the Golden Eagles put up 25 points to Faith Christian’s 15.
Senior Amarie Curry, who is one of just two upperclassmen on the Jacksonville roster, led the Golden Eagles with 20 points.
“We did just lose some really good seniors, we lost some really good underclassmen that played a lot for us last year,” Jacksonville head coach Tres Buzan said. “We’re extremely young and we’re just going to keep trying to get better every week and keep trying to compete.
“Next game, we’ve got Piedmont on Tuesday. We’ve just got to keep putting in the work and keep getting better at what we do.”
Sophomore Ally Folsom led the Lions with seven points.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better,” first-year Faith Christian coach Jacques Prater said. “Like I told them, we learn from these games and we get better from them.”
Jacksonville (1-0) will travel to Piedmont for its next game on Tuesday. Next for Faith Christian is a game at Talladega County Central on Friday, Nov. 19.