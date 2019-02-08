CENTRE — Kayla Broom scored 13 points, but Jacksonville’s girls shot 25 percent from the field and fell 44-31 to host Cherokee County in Friday’s 4A, Area 10 final.
The Golden Eagles were 1-for-22 on 3-pointers. They were 12 of 48 from the field.
Jacksonville held Cherokee County to 30 percent shooting (17-for-55).
Both teams advanced to sub-regional play by virtue of their first-round victories. Cherokee County (21-6) will play host to Area 9 runner-up Talladega on Monday, and Jacksonville (11-13) will go on the road to play Area 9 champion Anniston.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Broom, 5-for-12 shooting, 10 rebounds
—Rebekah Gannaway, seven points
—Patience Carr, seven points
Cherokee County’s top performers:
—Jordyn Starr, 17 points
—Laney Johnson, 13 points, eight rebounds
—Crimson Mahannah, eight points, eight rebounds