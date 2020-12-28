Prep basketball: Jacksonville enjoys getting to play — and win

HEFLIN — Cam Johnson sums up basketball season amid a COVID-19 pandemic surge bluntly.
“You don’t know if you’re going to play the next game,” the Jacksonville High scorer said. “Maybe you can’t play because somebody’s caught corona.”
Johnson’s 21 points and six rebounds led Jacksonville’s return to action from a temporary school-system shutdown of extracurricular activities, and the Golden Eagles downed Ranburne 74-54 on Monday to open The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Jacksonville improved to 4-4 in its first team activity of any kind since Dec. 9, when the Jacksonville City Schools announced a switch to virtual learning only. The move also meant no extracurricular activities until after the New Year.
The chance to return early started with a call from Cleburne County girls coach Todd Gable, saying the tournament host school needed a replacement team for Clay Central. Jacksonville boys coach Cordell Hunt called higher-ups in the Jacksonville school system.
“We had no COVID cases, and we had no quarantine, so they let us go ahead and open up a week early,” Hunt said.
Jacksonville shot 53 percent from the floor and outrebounded Ranburne 47-18 but also committed 15 turnovers.
Not that Hunt complained much.
“It was good to be back on the basketball court,” he said. “With today’s game, I just wanted to knock some of the rust off of our players, but I was happy to see them. I think they were happy to see me.”
Quinn Long added 13 points, and Caden Johnson added 10 for the Golden Eagles.
Ranburne got 14 points from Gary McMahan, 13 from Colby Hanson and 12 from Tyler Craft. The Bulldogs pulled within 58-50 in the fourth quarter, staying in it on 8-for-26 3-point shooting. McMahan was 4-12 from the arc and Hanson 3-6.
“We played pretty hard,” Ranburne coach Marcus Harrell said. “Their length definitely came to play. There were times when they could shoot five of six teams, and we couldn’t get a rebound, so that was a big deal.”
Ranburne is 3-6 in Harrell’s first season there. Through a combination of holidays and other teams canceling games, the Bulldogs had unexpected time off.
“It was good to get back out here again,” Harrell said. “It was good to see our players compete like that. You don’t really know what’s going to happen when you have that amount of time off, so to see them play as hard as they did, I was proud of them.”
Harrell coached Sacred Heart’s girls through last season, but Sacred Heart dropped varsity sports in a broad rebranding of the school. He led Sacred Heart’s girls to new heights, with two area titles and two Northeast Regional appearances in the program’s final two seasons.
He described his new situation at Ranburne as “great.”
“Everything has been great,” he said. “The administration, all of the teachers and the support, everything’s been great.”
Girls
Oxford 70, Ranburne 39: Oxford (10-4) emphasized finishing after seeing an 18-point halftime lead turn into an eight-point victory at Southside on Tuesday, and it showed. THe Yellow Jackets added to a 43-25 halftime lead Monday.
“Ironically, I believe it was an 18-point game Tuesday and then today, coming out of the half,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “The second half was much better.
“I don’t think we just went through the motions in the second half. We did a better job of kind of staying with what we did, and our transition was good in the second half.”
Lauren Ellard and Xaionna Whitefield led Oxford with 13 points apiece, and La’Mya McGrue added 10.
Julianna Merrill paced Ranburne (8-4) with 11 points, and Briley Merrill added nine.
“We did some good stuff,” Ranburne coach Daniel Chambers said. “We gave us a lot of pressure for four quarters, and we don’t see that a lot. We needed to see it.
“They play a lot of bodies, and we have to have a better answer, more consistent play.”
The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament
Monday
Boys
Jacksonville 74, Ranburne 54
Cleburne County vs. Rome (Ga.), 1:30 p.m.
Spring Garden vs. Vincent, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Oxford 70, Ranburne 39
Spring Garden vs. Heard County (Ga.), 3 p.m.
Cleburne County vs. Hokes Bluff, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys
Ranburne vs. Spring Garden, 10:30 a.m.
Rome (Ga.) vs. Handley, 1:30 p.m.
Vincent vs. Cleburne County, 6 p.m.
Girls
Ranburne vs. Spring Garden, noon
Hokes Bluff vs. Oxford, 3 p.m.
Heard County (Ga.) vs. Cleburne County, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys
Vincent vs. Ranburne, noon
Cleburne County vs. Spring Garden, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Hokes Bluff vs. Ranburne, 10:30 a.m.
Oxford vs. Heard County (Ga.), 1:30 p.m.
Cleburne County vs. Spring Garden, 3 p.m.