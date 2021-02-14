You have permission to edit this article.
Prep basketball: Jacksonville earns right to host Anniston in subregional

Jacksonville's Caden Johnson looks to shoot over Etowah's E. Foster during the Jacksonville vs Etowah AHSAA boys tournament basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — A big first quarter propelled Jacksonville’s boys to a 74-58 victory over Etowah in Saturday’s 4A, Area 10 championship game.

The Golden Eagles earned the right to host Tuesday’s subregional showdown with Anniston at 6 p.m.

Jacksonville jumped on Etowah 23-5 in the first quarter. Etowah closed the gap to 32-22 at halftime, but Jacksonville controlled the second half.

The Golden Eagles held a 45-26 rebounding edge and a 27-14 edge on second-chance points.

Caden Johnson led the way with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Other top performers for Jacksonville:

— John Broom, 18 points, five rebounds.

— Omarion Adams, 17 points, nine rebounds, 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.

— Nathan Barnwell, 16 points, eight rebounds.

Also of note, Cam Johnson appeared in the game for 12 seconds. He’s missed time since sustaining a foot injury against Anniston in the Calhoun County tournament. He sat out Jacksonville’s area-tourney opener against Ashville with a protective boot on his left foot.

