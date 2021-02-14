Prep basketball: Jacksonville earns right to host Anniston in subregional

JACKSONVILLE — A big first quarter propelled Jacksonville’s boys to a 74-58 victory over Etowah in Saturday’s 4A, Area 10 championship game.
The Golden Eagles earned the right to host Tuesday’s subregional showdown with Anniston at 6 p.m.
Jacksonville jumped on Etowah 23-5 in the first quarter. Etowah closed the gap to 32-22 at halftime, but Jacksonville controlled the second half.
The Golden Eagles held a 45-26 rebounding edge and a 27-14 edge on second-chance points.
Caden Johnson led the way with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Other top performers for Jacksonville:
— John Broom, 18 points, five rebounds.
— Omarion Adams, 17 points, nine rebounds, 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.
— Nathan Barnwell, 16 points, eight rebounds.
Also of note, Cam Johnson appeared in the game for 12 seconds. He’s missed time since sustaining a foot injury against Anniston in the Calhoun County tournament. He sat out Jacksonville’s area-tourney opener against Ashville with a protective boot on his left foot.