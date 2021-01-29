Prep basketball: Jacksonville Christian's Miller reaches career coaching win 1,000

In his almost 40 seasons as a varsity basketball head coach, Jacksonville Christian’s Tommy Miller has coached both girls and boys teams, frequently both in the same season. He’s coaching only the boys now and Thursday night’s 65-44 win over visiting Valley Head earned Miller a total of 1,000 wins in the combined roles.
When the final buzzer sounded, balloons came out of the JCA student section and cardboard numbers 1-0-0-0 appeared. Then Miller and his players headed to their locker room.
“I’m pooped,” Miller proclaimed when he returned to the court a few minutes later for pictures with wife Frankie, his longtime stat keeper, and daughters Cindy, Brooke, Emily and Katy — each of whom played a significant role in his almost 600 wins as a girls coach.
Miller said he really hadn’t given much thought to the milestone until the past two weeks when the subject was brought up by others “quite often” in conversation.
“Every time I turned around, somebody was asking about it,” Miller said.
Then he shared his secret for making it happen.
“You’ve got to win them to get that far and you’ve got to be old to do it,” Miller said with a chuckle.
For a while it appeared the celebration might be delayed a game or two. Jacksonville Christian trailed 14-10 after one quarter and Miller, dissatisfied with the performance of his starters, had benched them. The starters returned in the second quarter but the Thunder still trailed 16-14 until Landon Wills hit a 3-point basket with 5:17 to play before halftime to make the score 17-16 JCA.
Wills’ basket ignited an 18-0 run for the Thunder that didn’t end until Valley Head scored by putting back an offensive rebound on the final play of the second quarter.
Tavian Alexander led Jacksonville Christian in scoring with 19 points.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Wills, 12 points
—Tanner Wilson, 10 points
—Drake Shew, eight points
—Ethan Burrage, eight points