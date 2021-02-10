Prep basketball: Jacksonville Christian boys hold on to edge Faith Christian

In the semifinal round of the Class 1A, Area 10 basketball tournament, visiting Jacksonville Christian netted 10 3-point baskets Wednesday and edged host Faith Christian 54-52.
The Thunder will play at Ragland on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Area 10 championship game. Ragland, the Area 10 regular-season champion, defeated Donoho 76-48 in its semifinal game Wednesday.
Jacksonville Christian led 26-19 at halftime and 36-31 after three quarters. JCA head coach Tommy Miller said the Lions connected on a pair of 3-point baskets midway through the fourth quarter and briefly seized both the momentum and the lead.
“We didn’t fold,” Miller said. “That was the biggest thing.”
Landon Wills scored nine of his game-high 17 points for the Thunder in the fourth quarter. Tanner Wilson had five in the fourth and Tavian Alexander four in the fourth as Jacksonville Christian withstood Faith’s charge.
Wilson finished with 14 points, eight coming in the second quarter when the Lions outscored JCA 13-12. Ethan Burrage tallied 13 points for the Thunder, 10 in the first quarter to push JCA up 14-6 when the quarter closed.
Miller also praised the defensive work Burrage contributed against Faith’s Ethan Richerzhagen. Alexander ended with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Burrage, Wills and Wilson each drilled three treys and Alexander had one. Jacques Prater scored 14 points to lead the Lions. Richerzhagen tallied 10 points.