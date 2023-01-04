 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys win, while girls fall to Springville

On Wednesday afternoon, Jacksonville received the coaches’ nod as the No. 1 seed in the boys bracket of the annual Calhoun County basketball tournament. Then on Wednesday evening, the Golden Eagles celebrated with a 65-53 victory over visiting Springville.

The game was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather.

