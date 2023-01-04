Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys win, while girls fall to Springville

On Wednesday afternoon, Jacksonville received the coaches’ nod as the No. 1 seed in the boys bracket of the annual Calhoun County basketball tournament. Then on Wednesday evening, the Golden Eagles celebrated with a 65-53 victory over visiting Springville.
The game was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather.
Jacksonville led just 27-26 at halftime but won the third quarter 23-13. John Broom and Ethan Duke each had three baskets for six points in the third quarter. Cam Johnson hit a 3-point shot and a 2-pointer in the third.
Broom led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points and on the boards with nine rebounds. He blocked three shots, made four steals and dished out two assists. Caden Johnson was the only other Jacksonville player who scored in double figures with 10 points, including three 3-point field goals. He added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Jacksonville (14-4) travels to Alexandria (9-6) on Friday to take on the Valley Cubs. Alexandria is the No. 3 seed for the county tournament which starts Jan. 13.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville
—Devin Barksdale, nine points, four assists
—Duke, eight points, four rebounds, two steals
—Cam Johnson, seven points, three assists
Springville girls 56, Jacksonville 38: A 44-24 advantage in rebounds, including 19 offensive boards, helped Springville outscore the Golden Eagles 12-0 in second-chance points. Ashley Grant recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (5-11). DeAsia Prothro grabbed seven rebounds, made four steals and scored five points.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville
—Mya Swain, five points, three steals
—Lexi Phillips, four points, one assist
