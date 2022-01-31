 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, White Plains girls win

WHITE PLAINS — Caden Johnson scored 15 points to lead Jacksonville's boys to a 69-58 victory over White Plains on Monday.

The Golden Eagles and Wildcats played even for the final three quarters, but Jacksonville led 20-9 after the first.

Jacksonville's other top performers:

—John Broom: 13 points.

—Quintavious Long: 11 points.

White Plains' top performers:

—Walker O'Steen: 22 points, four steals.

—Daniel Williams: 12 points, seven rebounds.

—Joshua Wheeler: 10 points, six rebounds, four steals.

—Luke Bussey: four assists, seven rebounds. 

Girls

White Plains 51, Jacksonville 40: Angel Bozarth matched 16 points with 15 rebounds to lead White Plains.

She also had two steals and two assists.

White Plains' other top performers:

—Hallie Williams: 11 points.

—Camden Wilson: 10 points, eight rebounds.

—Callyn Martin: eight points, four steals.

Jacksonville's top performers:

—Ashley Grant: 16 points.

—Amarie Curry: 13 points, eight rebounds.

—Halaina Lozano: nine points.

—Mya Swain: nine rebounds.

