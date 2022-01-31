Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, White Plains girls win

WHITE PLAINS — Caden Johnson scored 15 points to lead Jacksonville's boys to a 69-58 victory over White Plains on Monday.
The Golden Eagles and Wildcats played even for the final three quarters, but Jacksonville led 20-9 after the first.
Jacksonville's other top performers:
—John Broom: 13 points.
—Quintavious Long: 11 points.
White Plains' top performers:
—Walker O'Steen: 22 points, four steals.
—Daniel Williams: 12 points, seven rebounds.
—Joshua Wheeler: 10 points, six rebounds, four steals.
—Luke Bussey: four assists, seven rebounds.
Girls
White Plains 51, Jacksonville 40: Angel Bozarth matched 16 points with 15 rebounds to lead White Plains.
She also had two steals and two assists.
White Plains' other top performers:
—Hallie Williams: 11 points.
—Camden Wilson: 10 points, eight rebounds.
—Callyn Martin: eight points, four steals.
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Ashley Grant: 16 points.
—Amarie Curry: 13 points, eight rebounds.
—Halaina Lozano: nine points.
—Mya Swain: nine rebounds.