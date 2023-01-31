 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys sprint past No. 1 Plainview; Jax girls fall

Jacksonville High School Teaser

Jacksonville High School.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Three days after falling to Class 5A No. 1 Ramsay, Jacksonville routed 3A No. 1 Plainview 76-52 at home Tuesday.

Jacksonville, ranked fourth in 4A, turned it on in the second half. Plainview and the Golden Eagles were tied 28-28 at halftime but Jacksonville took control in the third period 25-14 and the final quarter 23-10.