Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys sprint past No. 1 Plainview; Jax girls fall

Three days after falling to Class 5A No. 1 Ramsay, Jacksonville routed 3A No. 1 Plainview 76-52 at home Tuesday.
Jacksonville, ranked fourth in 4A, turned it on in the second half. Plainview and the Golden Eagles were tied 28-28 at halftime but Jacksonville took control in the third period 25-14 and the final quarter 23-10.
The Golden Eagles held a 34-16 rebounding edge and scored 17 turnovers.
The duo of Caden Johnson and John Broom had a big night for Jacksonville (20-6). Johnson poured in 15 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while grabbing 10 rebounds. Broom added 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He also had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Cam Johnson scored 13 points and produced four steals. Devin Barksdale had nine points.
For Plainview (22-4), Luke Smith scored 16 points while making two 3-pointers, and Landon White added 12.
Plainview girls 68, Jacksonville 24: The Golden Eagles played the third-ranked team in Class 3A close for a quarter.
But then came the second period. Plainview entered the quarter up only 6-5. By halftime, the lead had stretched to 34-11.
Plainview held a huge advantage in 3-pointers by making 15, while homestanding Jacksonville hit zero. In addition, the visitors outrebounded the Golden Eagles 40-20.
DeAsia Prothro scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made three steals for Jacksonville, all of which were team highs.
Mya Swain added four points and a pair of rebounds.
For Piedmont, Sawyer Kate Hulgan had 13 points and three rebounds while she sank three 3-pointers. Lauren Jimmerson had 12 points, which came on four 3-pointers. Hannah Regula had 10 points and made both 3-point shots she attempted.