Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, Oxford girls victorious

JACKSONVILLE — John Broom scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Jacksonville's boys to a 65-53 victory over Springville on Wednesday.
The game was rescheduled because of the threat of severe weather on Tuesday.
Broom also had four steals and three blocks.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Caden Johnson, 10 points, four rebounds.
—Devin Barksdale, nine points, four assists.
—Ethan Duke, eight points, four rebounds.
—Cam Johnson, seven points, three assists.
Oxford 59, Oak Mountain 10: Mya McGrue scored 17 points to lead the way for Oxford. She hit two 3-pointers.
The Yellow Jackets held Oak Mountain scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Xai Whitfield, seven points.
—Justice Woods, nine points.
—Kaylen Kenney, nine points.
Springville 56, Jacksonville 38: Ashley Grant scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Jacksonville. She also had three steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—DeAsia Prothro, five points, four steals, seven rebounds.
—Mya Swain, five points, three steals.