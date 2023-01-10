Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys outlast Cherokee County, Golden Eagles' girls fall

Cherokee County players apparently weren’t impressed that Jacksonville is No. 1 seed in the boys bracket for the 2023 Calhoun County basketball tournament.
The Warriors took the Golden Eagles to the wire before Jacksonville survived 65-62. The Eagles survived a last-second shot that would have sent the game to overtime had it gone through the net.
Jacksonville won the first two quarters by identical 18-14 scores. In the third, the Warriors limited Jacksonville to 12 points and scored 20 themselves creating a 48-48 tie after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Jacksonville got six points from center Ethan Duke, five from Cam Johnson, three from Caden Johnson, two from John Broom and one from Devin Barksdale and outscored Cherokee County 17-14.
Broom finished with 15 points, three assists and four rebounds. Caden Johnson recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists. Cam Johnson recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Barksdale, 12 points, three assists
—Duke, eight rebounds, eight points
Cherokee County girls 55, Jacksonville 41: Playing at home, the Golden Eagles couldn’t master Cherokee County.
The Warriors led 32-11 at halftime in the Class 4A, Area 10 game. Ashley Grant’s 18 points and four steals were best for Jacksonville. DeAsia Prothro finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Jacksonville will play Faith Christian on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum in the first game of the 2023 Calhoun County basketball tournament.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Halaina Lozano, eight points with two 3-point baskets
—Mya Swain, four points, seven rebounds
