Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, girls sweep Etowah

Playing at home Thursday, Jacksonville's boys basketball team knocked off Etowah 64-57 to earn its second consecutive Class 4A, Area 10 win of the week.
The Eagles turned a seven-point deficit into a seven-point victory by outscoring the Blue Devils 25-11 in the fourth quarter. Etowah led 46-39 when the third quarter ended.
Caden Johnson and Q Long led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 15 points apiece. Long and Johnson each had five rebounds and Long added three assists and two steals.
Jacksonville travels to Ashville today for another Area 10 game. The Eagles downed the Bulldogs 62-48 in Jacksonville on Monday.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—John Broom, 11 points, five rebounds, three blocks
—Omarion Adams, seven points, five rebounds
—Cam Johnson, six points, six rebounds
Jacksonville girls 62, Etowah 28: At Jacksonville, the Golden Eagles’ defense completely stifled Etowah’s offense. The Blue Devils didn’t score in double digits in any quarter. Jacksonville led 18-6 after one quarter and 28-12 at halftime.
Patience Carr led Jacksonville in both scoring and rebounding for the second consecutive outing. She scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Etowah. In Monday’s 56-23 win over Ashville, Carr had 24 points, eight boards, four steals and two assists.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Ashley Grant, nine points, three rebounds, three assists
—Maggie Anderson, nine points, two rebounds
—Amarie Curry, eight points, two rebounds
—Rebekah Gannaway, eight points, two rebounds
—Bree Edmonson, six points, four assists, four rebounds
—Amiyah Buchanan, four points, seven rebounds
—Kayla Broom, three points, nine rebounds, four assists