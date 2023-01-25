Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, girls sail past Cleburne County

Jacksonville High's boys shot 57 percent from the field and rolled past Cleburne County 72-28 on Tuesday night.
The Golden Eagles were especially dominant in the third quarter when they outscored Cleburne County 18-1.
John Broom had a big night for Jacksonville, scoring 23 points as he made 10 of 16 from the field.
Jacksonville's other top performers:
—Cam Johnson, 18 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists
—Caden Johnson, 10 points, three rebounds, two assists
—Devin Barksdale, nine points, three assists.
Cleburne County's top performers:
—Hunter Gore, five points, two rebounds
—Jacob Cavender, five points
Jacksonville girls 75, Cleburne County 38: The Golden Eagles' girls ruled the gym, too.
They made 25 steals and forced 37 turnovers in dominating Cleburne County. Jacksonville State outscored Cleburne County 24-7 in the second period and led 45-17 at halftime.
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Ashley Grant, 21 points, four rebounds, three steals
—DeAsia Prothro, 15 points, 10 rebounds, six steals
—Alexis Phillips, 13 points, four rebounds, four steals