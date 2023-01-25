 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, girls sail past Cleburne County

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville High's boys shot 57 percent from the field and rolled past Cleburne County 72-28 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles were especially dominant in the third quarter when they outscored Cleburne County 18-1.