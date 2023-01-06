Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, girls gain sweep at Alexandria

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s state-championship boys have learned to play without stars from time to time. Caden and Cam Johnson’s first half on the bench Friday was just the next test.
The Golden Eagles got a fight from Alexandria but passed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s state-championship boys have learned to play without stars from time to time. Caden and Cam Johnson’s first half on the bench Friday was just the next test.
The Golden Eagles got a fight from Alexandria but passed.
John Broom hit five of nine 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points, and Jacksonville won 68-57 in Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles, voted the top seed for the approaching Calhoun County tournament Wednesday, improved to 15-4.
Alexandria, the county’s No. 3 seed, fell to 10-7.
Quendavion McDowell led the Valley Cubs with 15 points. Evan Snow added 14 and Drake Davis 10.
This story will be updated.
Girls
Jacksonville 64, Alexandria 54: First-year Jacksonville coach Corey Mize likes defense that keeps’em down, but he doesn’t mind offense that lights’em up.
Jacksonville’s girls gave their coach both Friday. Ashley Grant led the way with 21 points, and the Golden Eagles (6-11) scored a season-high 64 points.
Grant also had six steals and five rebounds while led four Jacksonville players in double-figure points. DeAsia Prothro scored 14, Alexis Phillips 12 and Halaina Lozano 11.
Lozano hit three 3-pointers on the night and got the Golden Eagles going with two in the first quarter.
Alexandria led 28-24 at halftime, got out to as much as a 42-32 lead in the third quarter then opened the fourth quarter 10-0 to lead 52-35, Grant’s breakaway layup both gave Jacksonville its biggest lead and provided the final margin.
Kailey Dickerson led Alexandria (7-12) with 15 points. Jill Cockrell and Jordyn Walker added eight apiece.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.