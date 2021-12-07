Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys cruise to win over Cherokee County

JACKSONVILLE — With the crowd roaring at “The Nest” on Tuesday night, the Jacksonville’s boys basketball team defeated the Cherokee County Warriors 93-72.
“They’re buying in and playing like that,” Jacksonville head coach Shane Morrow said. “It’s a new coach, it’s a new system and they’re starting to figure it out.”
John Broom led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, while Caden Johnson had 14 rebounds to go along with 14 points. Cade Phillips played intimidating defense throughout the matchup, accounting for all six of Jacksonville’s blocks.
The Warriors were led by Jackson Amos, who posted 25 points. Jaden Wilson had a team-leading nine rebounds to go along with 15 points.
After a trio of made free throws from Ethan Duke, who was pushed down after taking a shot as time expired, the Golden Eagles secured another 20-point victory.
“All I know is we shot an unnecessary 3 that addressed my player wrong,” said Morrow. “When you’re up twenty you don’t make that.”
Both teams each had 15 turnovers in the contest.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better, we’re a long way from where we need to be,” said Morrow. “We’re still learning, we’re still trying to buy into the new ways of doing stuff.”
Jackson Neyman of the Warriors broke away for a layup after a free throw from Jacksonville to start off the high-energy game. Jacksonville took a lead that it never lost after a 3-pointer from Julian Hill electrified the crowd.
A deep 3-pointer from Cade Hopper of the Warriors brought a spark for Cherokee County, as both teams scored 15 points in the second quarter. Jacksonville led 48-36 at the half.
A layup from Cam Johnson put the Golden Eagles past 70 points, a mark they’ve surpassed in four of their last five games.
A deep 3-pointer from CJ Gresham pushed the Warriors past 70 points for the first time since their 76-73 victory over Sylvania on Nov. 23.
Girls
Cherokee County 52, Jacksonville 38: Despite a young and exciting Jacksonville Golden Eagles girls team, the Cherokee County Warriors dominated at “The Nest.”
Mary Hayes Johnson led the Warriors with 13 points in just under 32 minutes, while Audrey Green had a team-high five steals. Cherokee County combined for 24 rebounds and 15 steals.
Jacksonville was led by Amarie Curry, who led both teams in points with 19, while DeAisia Prothro led the Golden Eagles with ten rebounds in the contest. Jacksonville racked up 24 turnovers, with 15 of Cherokee County’s points being points off turnovers.
Green started off the scoring with a layup at the seven-minute mark to put two points on the board for Cherokee County.
After falling behind 3-1, the Golden Eagles weren’t able to find a way to catch up, trailing Cherokee County 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Warriors continued to overwhelm the young Jacksonville squad, outscoring them 15-8.
With Cherokee County leading 45-31 going into the fourth quarter, no points were scored for either team until Curry put up two points for the Golden Eagles. Cherokee County responded as Green made a layup after two made free throws.