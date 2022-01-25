Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys bounce back with win over Alexandria

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s boys needed something to get them past disappointment in the Calhoun County tournament.
WIth an off-the-bench spark from Devin Barksdale, the Golden Eagles got it Tuesday.
The freshman scored a team-high 19 points, and Jacksonville answered Alexandria’s runs enough to win 85-75 at home in a rematch of one of Thursday’s county semifinals.
Top-seeded Jacksonville won that semifinal 80-66 but lost to No. 2 seed Oxford 64-62 in Friday’s final.
“I’ll be honest with you; we were a little down,” Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. “We were emotional after Friday. Some of our kids were still down, and I was worried about that.”
Jacksonville played without injured junior center Cade Phillips in all three county-tourney games and did again Tuesday. He watched from the bench with a protective boot on his lower right leg.
Phillips said after the game that his injury, sustained in Jacksonville’s victory over Anniston on Jan. 14, is not a fracture. Doctors are concerned that it could become a fracture, however, he said.
He said he expects to return to action in two weeks.
Meanwhile, a veteran Jacksonville team keeps learning to play like it did before Phillips transferred from Westbrook Christian … without him.
“It’s helping us learn a lot how to play without him,” Barksdale said. “It’s giving us some type of confidence to see what we can do without him.
“Once he gets back, we’re going to be a lot better.”
Barksdale appears to be gaining confidence by the game. He scored 14 points with four 3-pointers against Oxford on Friday. He went 3-for-7 Tuesday and 7-for-12 overall from the field.
“I’m just getting comfortable with my teammates, really,” Barksdale said. “They’re encouraging me to shoot more, so that’s what I’ve been doing.
“I got out of my slump in the first part of the season, and I’ve gained a lot of confidence. It probably started a couple of games before the county tournament, and the county tournament got me hyped.”
Morrow said Barksdale is learning to become a complete player.
“He’s always been able to handle the ball and score,” Morrow said. “We’ve just got to get him better on the defensive end.
“He’s just a ninth-grader, but he doesn’t play like a ninth-grader. He plays above his years.”
Jacksonville also got 18 points from John Broom and 14 apiece from twins Caden and Camren Johnson.
It was enough to overcome a game-high 27 points from Alexandria’s Collin Taylor, who made all four of his 3-point shots, and 13 from Julian Wright.
The Golden Eagles held Alexandria’s D’Anthony Walton to eight points, four coming on two breakaway dunks. He was 3-for-9 from the field.
Alexandria trailed 24-14 after the first quarter and saw Jacksonville score the first 10 points of the second quarter for a 34-14 lead. In a cycle that played out throughout the game, the Valley Cubs rallied to within 40-35 at halftime.
Jacksonville broke back out to a 77-55 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Alexandria closed the gap under 10 again.
“I like our competitiveness on that part,” Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump.
“We just didn’t make some wise decisions.”