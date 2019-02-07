JACKSONVILLE — It’s hard enough, coming up on the short end of an area-tournament opener that eliminates one good team. The whats and hows made it harder for White Plains on Thursday.
A late technical foul helped Cherokee County overcome a five-point deficit late, and struggles at the foul line doomed the Wildcats in a 47-45 loss in the Class 4A, Area 10 semifinals at Jacksonville High School.
White Plains finished 15-10 while Cherokee County (21-5) advanced to Saturday’s 6 p.m. final against Jacksonville (14-11), which eliminated Hokes Bluff 66-40 in Thursday’s nightcap.
A 58-57 loss to Hokes Bluff (16-11) late in the regular season bumped White Plains out of the coin toss to determine the area host. White Plains wound up the third seed, having to play Cherokee County in an area opener to determine which team advances to sub-regional and which is eliminated.
In the end, White Plains was left to ponder the 42-37 lead it had late and 9-for-21 shooting from the free-throw line.
“That’s a tough one,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “It’s on me, though. It’s not on the kids. It’s a tough one to lose, but you’ve got to give credit to Cherokee County.
“We cracked the door open, and they stormed through it.”
Cherokee County point guard Ivory Moore provided the winning points, taking the ball atop the key, driving right and then going baseline for a reverse layup as time expired.
“Just get it to your best player and let him go do his thing,” Cherokee County coach Neal Wester said of Moore, who finished with 14 points. “Players make plays, and that’s what he did.”
The Warriors answered two big White Plains runs. The Wildcats opened the second quarter 14-3 to lead 21-14, and the third quarter 15-2 to lead 36-25.
Both times, Cherokee County’s Luke Goss had to leave the action with foul troubles. He picked up his third foul with White Plains leading 21-14 at 4:33 of the second quarter and his fourth early in the third quarter, with White Plains up 28-25.
The Warriors rallied to take a 23-21 halftime lead without him, and Wester took the chance to reinsert him early, as White Plains started to pull away in the third.
White Plains seemed in the driver’s seat when Brody Baker flashed down the lane and turned Quin Wilson’s pass from the top into points to make it 42-37 with just more than a minute to play.
Baker and Simeon Shadrix tied for the team lead with 12 points apiece.
Goss’s putback at 54.5 seconds closed the gap 42-39. After White Plains’ Gavin Burrage missed the front end of the bonus, Goss’ pullup jumper made it 42-41 at 35.5.
Matthew Clay’s two free throws put White Plains back up 44-41 with 34.1 seconds left, and the Wildcats set about fouling to get Cherokee County in the bonus before the Warriors could get up a 3-pointer. Clay got a technical foul for reaching over the sideline to tap the ball away on an inbounds play.
Goss hit the technical free throws then scored on the ensuing possession to put Cherokee County up 45-44 at 17.5 seconds and finish with 17 points. Wilson made the second of two free throws to tie it at 13.7, setting the stage for Moore’s winning basket.
So ends a promising season for White Plains, which beat sixth-ranked Piedmont and Ranburne to end the regular season.
“I thought we were playing our best ball at the end, but we just didn’t come out on top,” Clay said. “I’m upset.”
Randall said the Wildcats “played hard and tough.”
“I wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world,” he said. “I’d rather be in this locker room here, with these guys. I just hate it ended this way, for these seniors.”
Jacksonville 66, Hokes Bluff 40: Jacksonville, which won its final three area games to position itself for the coin toss tiebreaker, made it four in a row against area competition.
Yessman Green led the way Thursday, with 21 points. Donavon McCain and Omarion Adams added 12 apiece, and McCain had 13 rebounds.
“We’re just playing to what we play,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “We’re running the court, and we’re making shots.
“It don’t matter what you do in the regular season. It’s that first game in your area, and we took care of business tonight.”
Hokes Bluff’s Robert Greaves scored a game-high 23 points.