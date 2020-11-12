Prep basketball: Houck's late bucket gives Oxford boys win in season opener

OXFORD — Oxford’s Rylan Houck banked in a lay-up with 5.2 seconds left to give the Yellow Jackets a season-opening 51-49 win over the Patriots of Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Thursday night.
“This game had a final four-type atmosphere,” Oxford head coach Joel Van Meter said. “We could not find anyone to play and I have known their coach, Scott Suttles, for a long time and he has won a couple of state championships.
“Our kids showed a great chemistry out there against a very good team that had a lot of size and physicality.”
The Yellow Jackets led 25-20 after one quarter before the game settled into a physical war. The game was tied nine times in the fourth quarter before Houck’s shot iced it.
Houck finished with 24 points on the night to lead Oxford. Cordell Chatman added 12 points and Avelon Bush had nine.
Tederrius Williams poured in 23 points for the Patriots. C.J. Johnson added 14 points.