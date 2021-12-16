Prep basketball: Houck goes over 1,000 career points in Oxford’s win over Pell City

OXFORD — On the night when Rylan Houck scored 32 points to key Oxford’s 59-52 over Pell City and pass the career 1,000-point mark, he naturally posed for postgame pictures with a commemorative basketball.
The Yellow Jackets’ senior forward then ducked into the locker room, re-emerged shirtless but with game trunks still on and reported to the free-throw line. To shoot 50 free throws.
He missed seven of 16 free throws in the game, after all.
“It would’ve been 40 points, if I’d made the free throws,” Houck said.
Houck and his teammates did enough to improve to 7-5 overall, 1-1 in Class 6A, Area 13 play Thursday.
Houck had help.
Kyler Wright’s eight-point night included a bucket while getting fouled to bring Oxford within 46-45 in the fourth quarter after the Yellow Jackets trailed 46-40.
Jaylen Alexander put back his own miss to give Oxford a 49-48 lead with 4:30 to play then hit a driving shot to tie the game at 52-52 at 2:45. He finished with eight points.
But this was Houck’s night, and his drive and spin move gave Oxford the lead for good, 54-52, at 2:10.
His milestone moment came at 1:53, when he hit the first of two free throws to reach 28 points on the night and 1,000 for his career. He added the second free throw to make it 56-52.
“It feels good, kind of like a relief,” Houck said. “A thousand points is a lot of points. If you look back, I’ve been playing since eighth grade, and that’s a lot of basketball.
“To finally be here, and the people I’ve played with that helped me out, it leaves me speechless, really.”
After Oxford graduated standouts Justin Moore and Roc Taylor, Houck has a younger cast around him this season. They’re developing while he asserts himself.
His big night Thursday was no fluke. Oxford spotted a high-post opening in Pell City’s matchup zone, giving Houck opportunities to catch and drive.
He made the most of his opportunities in the second half, scoring 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
“He’s been this way the past couple of games, like, instead of being assertive and going through people, he’s been waiting on the fouls,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “I thought early on, he did the same thing, and he can’t do that for us.
“He’s got to be the man. He’s got to shoulder the load. We’ve got a great cast to go with him, but I told him, ‘You’ve got to finish the ball.’”
Houck wasn’t finished, even after the clock hit zeroes. His 50 free throws after the game were all about what’s to come and what he needs to be.
“We play tomorrow and play the next day,” he said. “We’re going to Georgia to play, and if you can’t make free throws, you struggle to win games.
“I got fouled a lot and made it to the free-throw line a lot. When the game is close and I’m not making free throws, it hurts us.”
Told of Houck’s extra work after an extra-special night, Van Meter smiled.
“That tells you all you need to know about him,” Van Meter said. “That’s what I’ve known for a long time. He’s a player.”
Girls
Oxford 75, Pell City 45: Receiving votes in Class 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, Oxford improved to 9-1 without two injured players.
Senior captain Lauren Ellard sat out with crutches and a protective boot on her lower right leg. She sprained her ankle when she came down on a teammate’s foot in practice.
“Her ankle was taped,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We know she’s out this week. We’re kind of playing it safe.
“Her being a senior, we don’t want to push it too hard. It’s kind of day by day.”
Oxford also lost freshman forward Shay Montgomery to a broken foot. Her return this season is doubtful, Bennett said.
Kaleah Taylor led the way with 18 points Thursday, and Mya McGrue added 10 as Oxford won its signature way … with a big second half.
Leading 27-26 early in the third quarter, Oxford went on a 16-4 run. Taylor started it with a 3-pointer off of an inbounds play and finished it with a driving bucket after a Pell City turnover.
“We started playing more like we were trusting each other more,” Taylor said. “Ths pressure really kicks in in the second half.”
Oxford kept up the pressure and its momentum and ended the third quarter with a thunder clap … a steal and Shaniya Calloway’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 53-34.
This after the Yellow Jackets got behind 7-0 quickly in the first quarter.
“It’s no secret that Lauren, she’s our captain and our primary communicator,” Bennett said. “You could definitely tell she was missing at the beginning.
“As we got going, the girls started talking and kind of working their way through it got to where they were talking a lot better.”
Xai Whitfield added nine points and 10 rebounds for Oxford.