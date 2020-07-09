Prep basketball: Hood ready for challenge of coaching Pleasant Valley boys basketball

After 99 wins in five years as Pleasant Valley's girls basketball coach, Brad Hood is moving onto a new challenge.
He won't be going far — Hood is the Raiders' new boys basketball coach. His former volunteer assistant coach, Colton Morris, is taking over the girls program.
"It is a lot more of a challenge to coach the boys out there than the girls," Hood said. "I'm ready to accept it. I've got a group that's willing to put in the work, and they want to accept it. I'm excited about the challenge."
Ryan Chambless coached the Pleasant Valley boys for three seasons before leaving to coach at Rome (Ga.) High School. His team went 12-15 last year and lost in the Class 3A, Area 11 first round.
Hood's girls team went 19-14, finished as the champion in Class 3A, Area 11 and made the sub-regionals.
Hood said that when Chambless left, Pleasant Valley didn't have the space to bring in somebody new to teach and coach.
"For a while, I thought I was going to handle both duties for a year or two until we got a position open," said Hood, who has coached Pleasant Valley's cross country teams to three state titles — two in girls, one in boys.
That plan changed when Colton Morris became available. He teaches at the Calhoun County alternative school. A 2008 Pleasant Valley High graduate, Morris also is a long-time volunteer assistant for the Raiders' girls program. He spent 2017 and '18 as head girls basketball coach at Ragland before working in 2019 as an assistant softball coach at Gadsden City.
With Morris so deep in experience coaching girls basketball — especially at Pleasant Valley — it made sense for him to handle the team while Hood took over the boys.
"There's nobody I'd want to turn it over to and trust more with that girls program than Colton," Hood said. "He just has a passion for coaching girls basketball and girls sports in general. I was excited about that. He's a young guy coming in, and he can stay there 20 years, 30 years and coach girls basketball and be fine and do a great job with it."
Hood figures he owes Chambless for establishing a foundation with the boys program.
"I have a group of kids who are willing to work and have a passion for the sport," Hood said. "They want to be there. A lot of the credit goes to Coach Chambless for instilling the love of basketball in them.
"These kids have been getting up and meeting me at 6 in the morning to shoot and play basketball before workouts get started at 7. When you see teenage boys get up at 5 to be at the gym at 6 to work, then have to go to workouts, that inspires you."
The Pleasant Valley boys are coming off a season of improvement. They won one game in 2017, the season before Chambless arrived. They won five in 2018 and 2019 before winning 12 last season.
"When they got on that court, it was time to go to battle and compete," Hood said. "It wasn't time to play around and goof off. That's what makes this bunch special and the reason I did make the jump from the girls to the boys."
Although Hood said he plans to stay on the bench with the girls as an assistant coach, he stressed that Morris will be "the man."
Hood's daughter, rising 11th-grader Gracie Hood, is on the team. So is his niece, 10th-grader Macey Roper.
"They'll get to play for somebody besides Dad or Uncle," Hood said. "That'll be pretty cool for them to play for somebody who's not me."