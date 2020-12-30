Prep basketball: Hokes Bluff coach finds reason to smile in Heflin tourney

HEFLIN — Evan Talbot has had it rough in the year of COVID-19.
The Hokes Bluff girls basketball coach had a bout with the virus. His parents are recovering, and he’s lost other relatives from it.
He came away from The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament with a smile, however, as the Eagles held off Ranburne 49-40 on Wednesday to finish 2-1 in their three games over three days at Cleburne County’s annual Christmas tourney.
“I’m proud of them,” he said. “This gets us ready for area, really.
“We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on before we start, We have two area games coming back, back to back, but it’s good to come up here and face teams that you don’t get to play regular. To get to face them was good.”
Hokes Bluff (7-7) beat Cleburne County 55-16 on Monday, fell to Oxford 61-41 on Tuesday and beat Ranburne.
Madi Wolfe hit five 3-pointers en route to 20 points Wednesday, but Hokes Bluff had to withstand Ranburne’s rally. Down 28-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs (8-6) pulled within 35-28 by the end of the third quarter.
Kali Olds led Ranburne with 17 points, and Briley Merrill added 13. The 2A Bulldogs came through a rugged three days of the tournament, falling to 6A Oxford, seven-time state champion Spring Garden and 3A Hokes Bluff.
“We saw a lot of things, as coaches, that we have to do better in practice,” Ranburne coach Daniel Chambers said. “We’ve got to push them at practice to get to the level we want to get to, to compete in the playoffs and make a run in the south.
“If we don’t practice harder, we’re never going to play to the level and the speed of Spring Garden, Oxford that we need to get to be successful.”