Prep basketball: Handley girls rally to nip Oxford in closing seconds; JCA boys win

Handley’s Teanna Watts missed a foul shot Monday against Oxford, but it turned out to be a good thing.
Teammate Takerianna Mosley grabbed the rebound and put in the game-winner as the Tigers rallied for a 62-60 win at Oxford.
Watts made the first free throw to tie the game with eight seconds left. She ended up with a game–high 21 points.
The Tigers (9-5) trailed the Yellow Jackets 57-54 with three minutes left. There were 14 lead changes in the game. Oxford’s biggest lead was nine points and Handley’s biggest lead was six.
Ashleigh Jackson led Oxford (6-8) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Lisa Montgomery had 10 rebounds and three points. Leah Taylor and Emma McCullough had eight points apiece for Oxford.
Ari Kyles had 12 points for Handley. Mosley added eight points, and Watts added ekight rebounds. Grace Rittenhouse scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Handley was 23 of 37 from the free throw line, while Oxford was 10 of 23.
Oxford’s next game will be Jan. 7 at home against Fort Payne.
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 90, Mount Zion (Ga.): Kobe Messer had 29 points and eight rebounds for JCA (11-4), which trailed 51-39 at halftime.
Chase Vinson contributed 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Shaddix pitched in 14 points and five rebounds while passing out 10 assists.
Eli Fair had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Nash Messer had eight points and six rebounds.