Prep basketball: Guidelines for tickets for county tournament are released

Tickets for the 70th Calhoun County Basketball Tournament must be purchased online, according to a Saturday letter from Saks High School principal Jody Whaley.
Saks is the host school for county championships in the 2020-21 school year.
The county tournament is Jan. 16-23 at Saks and Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Whaley said online ticket purchase is "a safety protocol to avoid cross contamination with the ticket seller and the buyers.
Gates will be open on the front and back of Pete Mathews Coliseum's east side to help with social distancing as fans enter the gym. There will be an entrance for general admission on the tennis court side as well as the main parking lot side.
For questions, contact Whaley at jwhaley.sh@ccboe.us.
Other key points from Whaley's letter:
Clearing the gym
Due to the AHSAA 20 percent occupancy rule for basketball games, and in an attempt to make the tournament available to fans from every school community as their teams play, fans that purchase general admission tickets will be required to exit after each game. We will expect general admission fans to exit on the west side of the coliseum after each game. We have no limit on how many family members can purchase tickets, but there is an overall limit of 720 people allowed in Pete Mathews Coliseum at any one time. Once this limit is met, tickets will become unavailable on a game by game basis.
When to buy tickets
General Admission tickets will be available online starting Jan. 15. Fans can go to the Saks High site at GoFan.co and purchase tickets as they become available. Fans often must refresh this website to view all events being played.
Special passes
To avoid fans having to exit after each game, we have created links to purchase a pass for the entire tournament or for specific days. These passes are available online.
Those who purchase all-day passes will be expected to enter through the pass-gate entrance near the track side of the coliseum.
"Once we know how many day passes are purchased, we will know how many general admission tickets we can sell for each game," Whaley wrote. "For every all-day pass purchased, one less general admission ticket per game will be available for purchase.
All-tournament pass: $75 a person plus a GoFan online fee of $4.75.
All-day pass for Jan 16: $20 plus a GoFan online fee of $2. Teams that are playing on this date are Donoho boys vs Wellborn, Faith Christian girls vs Wellborn, Alexandria boys vs Pleasant Valley, Pleasant Valley girls vs Jacksonville Christian, and Weaver boys vs Ohatchee. All five games will be played at Saks.
All-day pass for Jan 18: $20 a person plus a GoFan online fee of $2. Teams playing include Jacksonville Chastain boys vs. Faith Christian, White Plains girls vs Saks, Saks boys vs TBD, Alexandria girls vs TBD, Piedmont boys vs TBD, and Piedmont girls vs TBD. All six games will be played at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
All-day pass for Jan 19: $15 a person plus a GoFan online fee of $1.75. Teams playing include Weaver girls vs Donoho, Oxford boys vs TBD, White Plains boys vs TBD. All three games at Pete Mathews.
All-day pass for Jan 20: $15 a person plus a GoFan online fee of $1.75. Teams playing include Anniston boys vs TBD, Anniston girls vs TBD, Jacksonville boys vs TBD. All three games at Pete Mathews.
All-day pass for Jan 21: $15 a person plus a GoFan online fee of $1.75. Teams playing include Ohatchee girls vs TBD, Oxford girls vs TBD, and Jacksonville girls vs TBD. All three games at Pete Mathews.
All-day pass for semifinals, Jan 22: $20 a person plus a GoFan online fee of $2.00. Teams playing are TBD. All four games at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Pass for championship games, Jan 23: $14 a person plus GoFan Fee of $1.75. Teams playing are TBD. Both games will be played at Pete Mathews Coliseum.