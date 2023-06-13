Prep basketball: Glencoe looking to build off of last season's success

JACKSONVILLE — Glencoe head coach Ryan Chambless was happy about the success from the 2022-23 season, but he looks to push his squad to hopefully more success in the coming season.
Glencoe won the Etowah County tournament, finished the year at 17-14, and won the Class 3A, Area 12 tournament. The Yellow Jackets made it to regionals where they were downed in the first round by eventual state champion Plainview.
Part of the preparation for next season has begun as the Yellow Jackets are participating in the Jacksonville State men’s basketball team camp this week.
“I think the biggest thing this summer is to get a lot of these younger guys as much playing time as we can,” Chambless said. “Really try to get them ready for November. I’ve been pleased with the effort, guys have been working hard in the weight room, they get in the gym every time it’s open.
“I’ve been pleased with that, that shows a lot of commitment. I’ve been pleased with everything I’ve seen.”
The Yellow Jackets have plenty of firepower returning from last year’s squad. Garrett Morgan, Wade Segrest, Aiden Cornutt and Colt Russell all return.
For Chambless, he takes advantage of coming back to Pete Mathews Coliseum because of how much the place means to him. Chambless played for the Gamecocks with his final year coming in the 2000-01 season.
“First of all, it’s my home,” Chambless said. “It’s fun to play here and you get a lot of teams from Georgia and other places. You’re not just playing the same people you always play. It’s good for a lot of reasons.”