 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Glencoe looking to build off of last season's success

Basketball teaser
File photo

JACKSONVILLE — Glencoe head coach Ryan Chambless was happy about the success from the 2022-23 season, but he looks to push his squad to hopefully more success in the coming season.

Glencoe won the Etowah County tournament, finished the year at 17-14, and won the Class 3A, Area 12 tournament. The Yellow Jackets made it to regionals where they were downed in the first round by eventual state champion Plainview.