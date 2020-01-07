Prep basketball: Friday loss spurs Oxford boys to big night

OXFORD — In Oxford’s Class 6A, Area 13 loss at Albertville on Friday, the Yellow Jackets were “outplayed and outcoached,” according to coach Joel Van Meter. That apparently didn’t sit very well with the team.
When Fort Payne, also in Area 13, wheeled into Oxford on Tuesday, the finally healthy Yellow Jackets were ready. The result was an 89-53 victory despite a running clock the entire fourth quarter.
Fort Payne got the first basket of the game then Rylan Houck reeled off seven straight points for Oxford. Midway through the first quarter, Van Meter inserted Mont McClendon and Roc Taylor and began to press. McClendon immediately made a steal and fed Taylor for a layup.
In the next two minutes, Oxford’s lead expanded from 9-4 to 23-7. Kobe Warren scored a fast-break basket. Taylor had a three-point play. Zondrick Garrett drained a 3-point bucket from the top of the arc.
Warren put back his own miss. Another steal led to a layup by Garrett and the Yellow Jackets led 23-7. Taylor netted a buzzer-beater trey as the quarter ended for a 26-7 advantage and the only question was the final margin of victory.
“We have the potential to be really good, we do, but we’ve got a long way to go. … We’re going to go as far as Zondrick Garrett and our defense takes us. As far as he wants to take us, that’s how far we’re going to go,” Van Meter said.
Van Meter noted that until about a week ago, practice time was devoted about equally to work on offense and work on defense. That’s changing.
“From here on out, it’s going to be a lot more defensively because we want to be a great defensive team and then offensively obviously we want to play through Roc and Z, Milas Jackson, Ethan Page. We want to play through our posts so it makes it easier for our perimeter. … Defensively, we’ve got to be a great defensive team and we’re not there yet so we’ve got to keep working on it,” Van Meter said.
Houck and Taylor each finished with 16 points. McClendon, finally healthy after dealing with two ankle injuries most of the season, had 15 points — all in the second half. He canned two 3-pointers in the third quarter and two more in the fourth and finished the third with a three-for-three trip to the free throw line after he was fouled on a half-court shot just before the buzzer.
Justin Moore had two treys in the second quarter and 14 points for the game. Garrett seldom looked to score but ended with 11 points to give Oxford five players in double figures. Warren finished with nine points, all in the first half. Jackson, Page, Avelon Bush and BaKari Dailey scored two points apiece.
Oxford (11-6) gets another chance to test its defense Friday at Clay-Chalkville. After the Calhoun County tournament, Albertville comes to Oxford.
“They’re in our area, and we’ve got to figure out how to beat them,” Van Meter said.
Fort Payne girls 65, Oxford 37: Oxford scored just five points in the first quarter, including four by Justice Woods, and the 19-5 deficit they faced when the second period began was more than they could overcome.
Down 29-17 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets were outscored 13-2 over the last three minutes of the third. Senior Ashleigh Jackson led Oxford with 10 points. Lauren Ellard had nine points. Woods finished with six points and Lisa Montgomery scored five. Oxford dropped to 6-10 overall and 0-3 in Area 13.