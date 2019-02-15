JACKSONVILLE — It’s not hard to reduce Oxford’s 54-52 loss to Huffman in Friday’s Northeast Regional semifinals to a by-the-numbers analysis.
Five starters with 21 total fouls.
Two points in 17 minutes for Eugene Leonard.
Two starters, Leonard and Zondrick Garrett, on the bench for the decisive plays.
Foul troubles bit the Yellow Jackets hard in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday, and a team with hopes for its first regional title after losing regional finals in 2017 and 2018 is left to wonder what could’ve been.
“We’ve just got to live with what happened and move on,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said.
Oxford finished 24-5, and Huffman (21-7) will advance to Tuesday’s 2:15 p.m. final against the Pinson Valley-Lee-Huntsville winner.
Guard Eddie Smith led Huffman with 14 points, including his driving layup off a ball screen with 2.2 seconds left. Forward Cameron Humes added 13 points, and center Michael Lockhart added 10 to go with his screen for Smith for the decisive points.
It was enough to overcome Oxford guard Mont McClendon’s game-high 19 points and Garrett's 16 with 13 rebounds.
Oxford and Huffman split two games during the regular season, with each team winning at home. Huffman learned from those games that it has a depth advantage in the post.
That Oxford’s post players, Garrett and Roc Taylor, wound up in foul troubles was no accident.
“We knew number one (Garrett) and number five (Roc Taylor) were their guys in the post,” Huffman coach Stephen Ward said. “We’ve got a few more bodies in the post than they do.
“The last three or four days, we’ve just been telling our post players, it’s five against two, so we’re going to rotate you in and try and wear them down, and it worked.”
Garrett fouled out with 1:04 to play. He played 31 minutes, with his final two fouls coming in the final 3:13 of the game.
Taylor was in and out of foul trouble and on and off the bench. He played 20 minutes, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.
But foul troubles extended beyond the post. Leonard picked up two early charging fouls and played just 10 minutes in the first half. He picked up his third foul at 2:20 of the third quarter, his fourth at 2:00 of the third and fifth at 3:28 of the fourth.
From then on, Oxford went without its senior backcourt leader.
Four fouls limited guard Kobe Warren to 24 minutes, and his time on the bench changed how Leonard had to play. Warren playing point this year allowed Leonard to play off the ball.
In the end, however, it came down to four possessions.
Right before Smith’s driving layup for the lead, Taylor caught an inbounds pass and lost control of the ball, diving in vain to save it in front of Oxford’s bench with 20 seconds left.
Huffman got the ball back and turned to Smith.
“I had my mind made up that I was going to call for a screen,” Smith said. “Mike, he set a good screen, and I just executed.”
Oxford reserve Milas Jackson had to guard the play.
“The switch that we had on the ball screen was tough for Milas to guard, but he’s the guy who’s on the floor,” Van Meter said. “He’s the guy that’s got to guard it. That guy did a good job of attacking.
“Obviously, you’d like ‘Z’ (Garrett) in there to have a chance to contest at the rim, but he wasn’t in there.”
Oxford called timeout with 2.2 seconds left and had to inbound under Huffman’s basket. The game ended with Warren’s near-halfcourt shot bouncing off the backboard.
Oxford also had a key turnover on a 10-second call while leading 52-49 with 1:16 to play. Huffman’s ensuing trip down the floor resulted in Garrett’s fifth foul and Lockhart hitting one of two free throw to make it 52-50.
The Vikings tied the game on Humes’ layup against foul-strapped Taylor with 43 seconds left.
“They beat us tough,” Leonard said after his final high school game. “It was a good game. We played hard. They played hard. They just beat us. …
“It’s tough. I hope them guys will get farther next year, learn from this and get better.”