Prep basketball: Foster’s rebound helps Piedmont boys hold off Jacksonville

PIEDMONT — Jacksonville’s and Piedmont’s boys bring so much scoring punch, so their Tuesday game naturally came down to a rebound on a missed free throw.
Jakari Foster fetched the miss to help Piedmont keep possession and get Alex Odam back to the free throw line with 18.2 seconds left, and the Bulldogs held off Jacksonville 57-54.
Piedmont (10-6) avenged a 66-57 loss to Jacksonville in Thursday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals.
“The way we played them last time, we played them a lot different than what we did,” Foster said. “I know they’re missing a player.”
Jacksonville (11-6) played its second full game since Cam Johnson sprained an ankle early in the third quarter of the Golden Eagles’ county-semifinal loss to Anniston on Friday. They lost to Alexandria on Monday and Piedmont on Tuesday.
“He’ll be back,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said, projecting Johnson’s return against Springville in a week. “I’m definitely not using it as an excuse. We’ve got other guys that need to step up.”
Odam poured in a game-high 35 points, hitting 12 of 17 shots from the floor, including 3-for-5 shooting behind the 3-point arc. He also hit eight of 10 free throws.
Quinn Long paced Jacksonville with 20 points, helping Jacksonville come back from as large as a 10-point deficit twice in the first half.
It came down to the final two minutes.
Hunt drew a technical foul with Jacksonville trailing 51-45 and 1:51 to play, after officials reversed a call. Officials initially called a Piedmont turnover.
Odam hit both free throws to make it 53-45.
“It was a disagreement, and that’s all I can say,” Hunt said. “It was a disagreement all night.”
Jacksonville still rallied within 54-51 when Jae-Taj Morris hit three free throws with 26.4 seconds to play.
Jacksonville’s Jacoby Zackery then fouled Omarion Foster with 24.7 seconds left. Foster missed both free throws, but his older brother won the battle for the rebound.
“It came off the goal, and I saw it,” Jakari Foster said. “I thought he was about to get it, and I just grabbed it over his head.”
Six seconds later, Odam was at the foul line and hit both to make it 56-51.
Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam called Jakari Foster’s rebound “huge” but typical.
“He’s a beast, physically, just looking at him, and he’s a warrior,” the coach said. “He just goes and gets it.
“That’s the thing about him. He’s stays at the rim and just does a good job.”
Odam’s free throws on the second chance wound up big because Long hit a 3-pointer to close the game to 56-54 at 10.9 seconds. Without Foster’s rebound and Odam’s free throws, Long’s three would’ve tied the game.
Odam wound up accounting for the final margin by hitting one of two free throws with 8.9 seconds left, and Jacksonville’s Caden Johnson missed a desperation three at the buzzer.
Piedmont overcame a 33-20 rebounding disadvantage by committing just nine turnovers to Jacksonville’s 17. Piedmont outscored Jacksonville 20-0 on points off turnovers.
“That’s a really good basketball team,” Jonathan Odam said. “We just got beat in the county tournament by them.
“We’ve still got a long way to go defensively, but we played pretty well defensively tonight.”
Girls
Jacksonville 55, Piedmont 38: Jacksonville got out to a 14-0 start, held Piedmont to three first-half field goals and led 33-10 at halftime.
Jacksonville, which beat Alexandria on Monday, improved to 12-5 with two victories coming out of the Calhoun County tournament.
“We talked about starting fast, and the girls did that,” said Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan, whose team reached Friday’s county semifinals. “A really good first half, and that allowed us to play some people off the bench and let them get some good minutes in the second half.”
Jacksonville got a game-high 12 points from Rebekah Gannaway to back up her 10-point showing against Alexandria on Monday. Buzan lauded Gannaway’s increased aggressiveness on offense.
“We had a situation where we lost a teammate who’s not on the team with us anymore, so I knew I had to step it up and be aggressive to help all of my teammates out and take the pressure off of Kayla (Broom),” Gannaway said.
Jacksonville also got nine points from Ashley Grant and seven apiece from Amarie Currie and Patience Carr.
LeLe Ridley paced Piedmont (9-10) with 10 points, and Ava Pope added nine as the Bulldogs picked themselves up after a rough start against Jacksonville’s press.
“When pressure is thrown at us, we just get a little out of whack,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “Once we get settled down, and I think that’s what we did; we really saw that, if we slowed down, we can get something going.”