WEAVER — Every symphony starts with the right tone, and the duo of Quin Wilson and Coleman Messer set that tone early Tuesday night in White Plains’ 72-38 win at Weaver.
“I thought we played at a really good tempo and when your point guard has a good first half as Quin did … he was very effective,” White Plains head coach Chris Randall said. “He ran our offense really well and distributed the ball and made shots.
“Even after all that in the first half, he came up to me at halftime and said he wanted to get all the other guys involved, too. So, when you have a guy that is that kind of teammate, good things are in store for us.”
Wilson (16) and Messer (six) combined for 22 of the Wildcats’ 37 first-half points with Jaden Chatman chipped in eight. After the break, Chatman doubled his first-half total to finish with 16 points, while Messer added four to round out his double-double of 10 points, on 4-of-4 shooting and two free throws, and 11 rebounds in only 17 minutes of game action.
“Coleman Messer’s energy …,” said Randall, whose team is now 1-0. “He knows his role so well and never takes a bad shot. He’s like another coach on the floor, and when you have a senior like that, it makes my job a lot easier.”
Taylor Thompson led the way for Weaver (0-2) with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. Kyle Knight and Brendyn Knight chipped in with eight and seven points, respectively.
White Plains girls 45, Weaver 27
It didn’t take long for Matt Ford to win his first game as White Plains’ varsity girls basketball coach as the Wildcats knocked off Weaver.
“It feels good to get the first one under the belt,” said Ford, who is the husband of White Plains softball coach Rachel Ford. “It’s always better to win than lose any day of the week.”
After White Plains (1-0) took a 9-8 lead into the second quarter, the Wildcats pulled away after outscoring Weaver 14-6 and 11-2 during the second and third quarters, respectively.
Angel Bozarth was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points to go along with her 11 rebounds in 26 minutes of game action. Camden Wilson was two points shy of joining her teammate with a double-double as she finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Kaylee Johnson was three points shy of making it a trio when she concluded the game with seven points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought we hustled and rebounded the ball really well,” Ford said. “And I thought we did a good job of pushing (the ball) on fastbreaks.”
For Weaver (1-1), Haley Homesley led the squad with nine points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Kayleigh Hindsman brought down a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with five points and four blocks.