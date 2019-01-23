Marcus Herbert and Jonathan (JoJo) Odam weren’t household names when they became head varsity basketball coaches at their respective high school programs. That is rapidly changing for the two first-year coaches.
In his first year at the helm for Piedmont, Odam’s Bulldogs are 17-2 after edging White Plains 61-57 in overtime Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the 68th annual Calhoun County basketball tournament. Seeded No. 4, Piedmont meets No. 1 Oxford in the semifinal round Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Herbert is enjoying similar success since taking over at Weaver shortly before the season started. The Bearcats, seeded No. 6, carry a sparkling 17-6 record into their county tournament quarterfinal game against No. 3 Anniston today at 4 p.m. Weaver opened the tournament with a 70-48 win over No. 11 Ohatchee on Monday.
Instant success isn’t the only characteristic the two have in common. Each has taken over for the coach for whom he worked as an assistant for years. Herbert is following Daryl Hamby, the coach for whom he played at Weaver before graduating in 2005. Herbert was on the varsity for five years and earned all-tournament recognition at the Calhoun County tournament as a junior and again as a senior.
The fall after he finished at Weaver, an unexpected coaching opening developed with the Bearcats’ 10th-grade team. Hamby asked Herbert if he would coach as a volunteer. Herbert knew he wanted to coach, said yes and never left. Along the way, he’s coached 7th and 8th graders, freshmen and ‘B’ teamers.
Odam’s path to coaching wasn’t as direct as Herbert’s. He played basketball at Cherokee County where he graduated in 1995. After finishing college, Odam worked at a hospital in Fort Payne for 10 years. In the 2000-01 basketball season, he helped his friend, Jason Shields, as a volunteer coach at Cherokee County when Shields was coaching both girls and boys varsity teams. Shields also convinced Tommy Lewis to help as a volunteer that year. The next year, Lewis became varsity boys head coach and Shields returned to coaching only the varsity girls. Odam stayed with Lewis for all five of his seasons at Centre, coaching the JV boys team, too.
In the fall of 2006, Lewis became Piedmont’s varsity boys coach and asked Odam to come with him. He helped Lewis with the varsity and, after finishing his education degree 10 years ago, became junior high head coach. His junior high teams won each of the past four Calhoun County tournaments for small schools and six of the last eight.
Both Herbert and Odam expressed their gratitude to their respective principals, Mike Allison at Weaver and Dr. Adam Clemons at Piedmont, for the chance to coach.
“The work you put into it hopefully will show,” Herbert said. “It’s been a blessing to have the opportunity to have these boys. There’s no way to tell how long it will last but at this point it’s been a fun ride.”
Each acknowledged that his predecessor had moved on when the talent cupboard was full, not bare.
“I believe Coach Hamby and Coach Lewis both were first of all great coaches but better people,” Odam noted. “They did Coach Herbert and me right, put us in a good spot to win. That tells you a lot about those two guys because I think it would have been easy for both of them to stay in it and make one more good run.”