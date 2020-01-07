Prep basketball: Fast starts help Spring Garden boys, girls bolt past Donoho

Even after cruising past Donoho twice at home a month ago, Spring Garden's girls and boys didn't play like they expected the Falcons to lay down in the rematch.
In Tuesday's night's games at Donoho, the Spring Garden girls bolted to a fast start in an 83-21 win and the boys followed with the same quick beginning in a 76-52 victory.
"On the road, you want to get a fast start, if possible, and you want to take care of business, if you have the capability of doing that," said Spring Garden's Ricky Austin, the head coach of both the boys and girls. "You don't want to come into somebody else's house and drag around and hang around and play at their tempo in their gym where they're comfortable. So, very important when we go on the road and get off to a fast start and hope we can build on it."
Both Spring Garden teams remained unbeaten in Class 1A, Area 11 play, with the boys improving to 14-1, including 6-0 in the area, while the girls are 18-2 and 6-0.
"Both games, the boys and the girls game, we kind of wanted to play to our tempo," Austin said. "We feel like the faster the pace for us, the more opportunities we have to move the ball and find gaps and attack."
Spring Garden girls 83, Donoho 21: The Panthers sank seven 3-pointers, and four of them came in the opening minutes. Senior guard Macy Reedy buried three straight, and Ace Austin added one to make it 16-2.
At that point, the Panthers sailed. Reedy added another 3-pointer in the second quarter and finished with 14 points for the night.
"She gets a lot of attention when she shoots like that," Austin said. "We can stretch zone defenses toward her side. She's a leader. She's a senior.
"We expect her to come out like that every night, and the nights where she's not hot and making shots early, we challenge her to find another way to score or help somebody else score. No matter what, we count on her to be part of a quick start every night when we step on the floor."
Kayley Kirk poured in 15 points for Spring Garden, while Alexis Adkinson added 12. The Panthers got at least a couple of points from 11 different players.
For Donoho, Anastasia O'Neill finished with nine points on a trio of second-half 3-pointers. Victoria O'Neill had six points, and Julie Cleckler had five.
Spring Garden boys 76, Donoho 52: The Panthers benefited from the quick start of Ryley Kirk, who finished with 23 points and had 10 in the first quarter.
He helped Spring Garden go ahead 18-9 after one quarter. Donoho trimmed the advantage to as little as four points in the second period, but Spring Garden stretched it to 15 at halftime.
In the second half, Spring Garden got a bigger inside contribution from Luke Welsh, who had 10 of his 13 points after intermission. Westin Kirk added 11 points, partly from inside work.
That was an improvement Austin wanted to see. He said Spring Garden got only two shots in the lane in the first quarter.
"We did a better job in the second half," Austin said.
Spring Garden played with only eight players on its bench. The Panthers have had 11 this season, but two players were moved to junior varsity to help them gain experience. Chaz Pope missed Tuesday's game because of the flu.
"Tonight is the first time we've played with eight. … We will dress nine the rest of the year on varsity," Austin said.
Also for Spring Garden, Cooper Austin had 11 points, while Andrew Floyd added 10.
For Donoho, Amari Smedley had 15 points, and Dean Harrell, a 5-foot-3 sophomore, buried four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 14 points.