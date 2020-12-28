Prep basketball: Familiar face brings Georgia team to local holiday tourney

HEFLIN — Rome (Ga.) brought a familiar face to The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament with former Weaver coach Marcus Herbert acting as head coach.
His boss, former Pleasant Valley coach Ryan Chambless, is quarantining with COVID-19.
With Herbert in charge, Rome beat Cleburne County 70-26.
Both coaches are in their first year at Rome after circumstances impacted them in their former Calhoun County schools. Pleasant Valley lost a teaching position, and Chambless wasn’t tenured. The Calhoun County Board of Education cracked down on hourly employees coaching, and Herbert went to Rome with Chambless.
Chambless has been quarantined since Wednesday. Communicating through text message, he said he took the measure to keep the team from potentially having to quarantine.
“It ain’t no fun,” he said. “I’ve stayed out to keep the team playing. Didn’t want to get the team sick and shut us down. The guys need to play.”
Monday’s game marked Rome’s first since Chambless quarantined.
“He’s not feeling too well,” Herbert said. “Hopefully, by the end of the week, he can get back on his feet.
“He just told me to take control of the guys. He trusted me, and we work well together. The boys came out and played hard.”
Chambless, an Alexandria graduate, coached Jacksonville’s girls to a state title in 2012 and later took over the boys program.
Herbert, a Weaver graduate, coached several sports at Weaver, either as a head coach or an assistant. Besides boys’ basketball, he was head track coach.
Herbert said he’s four months from finishing work toward his degree at Jacksonville State. He’s adapting to life at Rome.
“It’s a different atmosphere,” he said. “We gave a great staff, from our principal to our AD. It’s different. You learn a lot of different things.
“Hopefully, one day, I can make it back home. Until then, I’m a Rome Wolf, and I’m enjoying it.”
Jamerius McDermont paced Rome (4-4) with 16 points. Justyn Smith added 12.
Kyle Downey scored eight points to lead Cleburne County (5-6), which played without top scorer Ben Casey.
“We’re just taking precautions with him,” Cleburne County coach Josh Perry. “He wasn’t feeling good.
“This was our first day back in about six days, and we looked a little rusty, for sure.”