Prep basketball: Fair leads JCA to victory

JACKSONVILLE — Ethan Fair had a big night for Jacksonville Christian’s boys on Thursday.
The senior guard poured in 29 points to lead the Thunder to its 10th victory of the season, 78-69 over Gaston.
Fair also accounted for nine assists, five steals and five rebounds as JCA improved to 10-3.
Other top performers for JCA:
— Tyler Doggrell, 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal.
— Braxton Brown, nine points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals.
— Noah Lee, eight points, eight rebounds, three assists.
JCA will play Ceder Bluff on Friday.