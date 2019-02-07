ATTALLA — Landan Williams led four Alexandria players in double figures with 19 points, but Etowah beat the Valley Cubs 73-69 in the Class 5A, Area 12 final on Thursday.
Both teams will play in sub-regionals. Alexandria (14-11) clinched a subregional berth by beating Southside in the first round and will play at Center Point on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Center Point beat Springville 39-32 on Thursday.
Top performers for Alexandria:
—Williams, 19 points, all-tournament team
—Romeo Dye, 14 points, all-tournament team
—Julian Wright, 12 points
—Joe Tucker, 11 points, all-tournament team