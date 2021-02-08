Prep basketball: Ellard lifts Oxford with a 3-pointer in closing seconds

OXFORD — Time was running down, but Oxford’s Lauren Ellard drained a 3-pointer from the corner with seven seconds left to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 36-33 win over Southside.
The win came in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament Monday night. Oxford (22-8) will host the Area 13 championship against Pell City on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Trailing 19-15 at the half, Oxford held Southside without a second-half field goal until 4:45 to go in the game. Southside scored nine straight points to take the lead, but a pair of Zay Whitfield free throws tied the game at 33-33, setting the stage for Ellard’s game-winning shot.
“During the time-out with 18 seconds to go, coach told me to shoot just like I do in practice and to take my time," Ellard said. "I did that and the shot was good.
"My emotions were all over the place in those last four minutes. Everybody was nervous and I just had to calm down before taking the shot.”
Oxford's top performers:
—Kaleah Taylor, seven points
—Lauren Ellard, seven points
—Zay Whitfield, 13 points
—Mya McGrue, six points
Southside's top performers:
—Sydney Yancey, 11 points
—Lynnsey Hunt, eight points
—Ziniah Hardy, seven points