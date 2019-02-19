JACKSONVILLE — Allasha Dudley can rightly point out that a referee blew a call, right before officials reverse the call. Within seconds, she can smile blushingly at another ref while awaiting the ball for a throw-in.
Within a blink of an eye, Dudley has inbounded, darted across the playing floor, set up, caught a pass and swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key, because, well, Allasha Dudley can.
Dudley scored 19 points on an otherwise cold-shooting day for Anniston, and the Bulldogs otherwise rebounded their way to a 53-45 victory over Oneonta in Tuesday’s Northeast Regional 4A semifinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston (27-4) will play Fairview in Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. final. Oneonta finished 25-7.
“Just glad to be sitting in this seat again,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “It’s been a long time. Last year was my first time not making it up here, and I’m just glad to be back.”
Anniston suffered an upset against Handley in last year’s area final, forcing the Bulldogs to go on the road for their subregional game. They lost at Madison Academy.
Anniston sailed through area and subregional play this year with a team featuring Dudley and four 6-footers. Throw in athleticism and the Bulldogs usual tenacity, and they had what they needed to overcome 35.1 percent shooting and 9-for-25 shooting at the free-throw line Tuesday.
Dudley splashed the net three times in seven 3-point shots.
“I know I’m a good shooter, so I just shoot the ball,” she said.
Overall, Anniston missed 37 of 57 shots, but 25 offensive rebounds turned missed shots into passes.
“I wanted to sprinkle a little water on the girls earlier in the week to see if they would grow,” Oneonta coach David Elrod said. “That didn’t happen.”
Anniston outrebounded Oneonta 41-26 overall.
“They box out a lot, so we just look up and just look at the ball,” said Unrayasia Barclay, who led Anniston with nine rebounds, six on offense. “We don’t think about them boxing us out. We fight to get around them and get the rebound.”
Anniston also forced 21 turnovers and committed just 11.
Between Dudley’s shooting, rebounding and takeaways, it was enough for Anniston to overcome a 19-point game from Oneonta guard Britney Chavez, who hit five of 10 3-point shots. She had once bounce straight up off back iron and fall through and another bank in.
Savana Robertson added 16 points and nine rebounds, but Oneonta had 32 total shots to Anniston’s 57. The Redskins got just five offensive rebounds.
Still, Oneonta started with a 10-4 lead. Anniston answered with an 11-0 run to take the lead for good by first quarter’s end, but the Bulldogs didn’t achieve their biggest lead, 50-36, until Dudley hit two free throws with 4:19 to play.
“I told them before the game, every Goliath has their David,” Elrod said. “You’ve just got to pick the right stone. We picked the right stone, but we just didn’t land the shot we needed.