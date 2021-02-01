Prep basketball: Donoho finishes regular season with a 36-point win

Donoho finished out the home portion of its regular-season boys basketball schedule Monday with a 66-30 running-clock victory over visiting Gaylesville.
The Falcons led 23-9 after one quarter then scored the first eight points of the second quarter. Ahead 40-13 at halftime, Donoho started the third quarter with a 7-0 run and expanded their advantage to 57-27 when the third period ended.
Nine of Donoho’s 12 players scored, paced by Drew Williamson with 12 points. Spencer Wigley scored 10 points, Conner Goodson nine and Rich Goad eight. Goad, Wigley and Williamson each netted two 3-point baskets.
Eric Tolson, and Grant Steed had seven points apiece for Donoho. Nick Goad added six points, Sean Keel five and Ethan Miles-Jamison two.
The Falcons close out their regular season at Cedar Bluff on Friday.